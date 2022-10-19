Increase in Global Demand for Immersion Cooling Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.7%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 2,547.9 Mn from 2022-32 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany Immersion Cooling Market is anticipated to expand at a volume CAGR of 23.4% over the predicted period. Europe region is anticipated to grow at a volume CAGR of roughly 21.9% during the projected period

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immersion cooling market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,547.9 Mn by 2032, with the demand growing at an astounding CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 297.8 Mn in 2021, the target market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 357.3 Mn in 2022.

Escalation in levels of data output and data processing all over the world is projected to fuel the growth of the immersion cooling market. Strict carbon emission control regulations coupled with a demand for high density and computation requirements will bolster the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

IT infrastructures generate high levels of energy and it is immensely important to lessen or stop the heat from the components. These two factors work together to drive the demand for the immersion cooling market. Immersion cooling enhances the productivity of data centers. Thus, the rising popularity of the target market has resulted in its acquisition of about 6-8% of the global liquid cooling market.

In the past few years, the escalating usage of social networks, streaming, and gaming has caused a rapid increase in international internet traffic. Superior connectivity is needed for an uninterrupted network, which leads to frequent use of cloud and hyperscale data centers.

Due to advancing technology and the introduction of new data-generating technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, cloud computing, and machine learning, more and more data centers are opening up all over the world. Hence, the need for precise and effective cooling for these high-density storage components or data centers pushes the immersion cooling market to grow at a rapid rate.

Other factors like elevated demand for smart devices, analytics, cloud computing, and wireless networking technologies which boost the demand for IT infrastructure, also supplement the growth of the target market. Government initiatives and regulations seeking to reduce carbon emissions are also driving the demand for the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

"High data density data centers prefer immersion cooling method to achieve maximum efficiency. This is expected to fuel the global growth of the immersion cooling market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising blockchain technology will strengthen the market prospects.

The immersion cooling market in Europe will expand at a CAGR of 22.4%.

will expand at a CAGR of 22.4%. Germany's immersion cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 23.4%.

immersion cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 23.4%. The immersion cooling market in North America will register a CAGR of 20.1%.

will register a CAGR of 20.1%. A prominent contributor in Europe , the immersion cooling market in the U.K. will reach a value of US$ 222.7 Mn in 2032.

, the immersion cooling market in the U.K. will reach a value of in 2032. The synthetic and mineral oil segment will create a growth opportunity of US$ 1,540.2 Mn .

. Fluorocarbon-based fluids are likely to expand at 22.8% of value CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

3M, The DOW Chemical Company, FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO., Solvay's, Shell, Chemours, DSI Ventures, Inc., MIVOLT, Engineered Fluids, Cargill Inc., GRC Cooling, and Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the immersion cooling market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product development so as to meet the rising demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient immersion cooling liquids. These firms are keen on releasing new products and employing strategies like partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market presence.

More Insights into Immersion Cooling Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global immersion cooling market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of type (single phase immersion cooling, two-phase immersion cooling), cooling fluid (mineral oil, synthetic, fluorocarbon-based, others), application (high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cryptocurrency mining, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the synthetic and mineral oil cooling fluid segments are likely to witness heightened demand due to their affordability, and long-term usability in immersion cooling techniques These two subsegments will generate a growth opportunity of US$ 1,540.2 Mn. In terms of application, the cryptocurrency mining segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the immersion cooling market in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom is anticipated to demonstrate impressive growth. The target market in the U.S. is likely to register a value CAGR of 20.3% owing to the presence of numerous data centers, and stricter government rules on carbon emissions. In 2022, the immersion cooling market in the U.K. will account for about 25.4% of the market share in Europe while France's immersion cooling market will likely be valued at more than US$ 220.2 Mn by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in Immersion Cooling Industry Analysis

Immersion Cooling Market by Type:

Single Phase Immersion Cooling

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Immersion Cooling Market by Cooling Fluid:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Fluorocarbon-Based

Others

Immersion Cooling Market by Application:

High-performance Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Mining Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

