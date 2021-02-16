Increase in Instances of Critical Health Issues Fuels Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse, temperature, respiration, and blood pressure are considered vital signs of an individual's body. In the worldwide healthcare sector, these vitals are extensively utilized for the measurement of body's vital functions and gain data pertaining to a patient's physical well-being. Apart from this, they are considered essential as they assist in detecting and monitoring medical issues.

On the back of abovementioned factors, analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global vital signs monitoring systems market will demonstrate growth at promising pace throughout the forecast period of 2019–2027. Thus, the market is projected to garner the valuation of ~US$ 11.8 Bn by 2027 end.

Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: Major Takeaways

With growing focus of worldwide healthcare organizations toward adopting advanced technologies, the vital signs monitoring systems are widely accepted as a key part of the modern-day healthcare systems. This scenario is generating promising demand for vital signs monitoring systems across ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, homecare settings, and clinics. This scenario is leading to prodigious growth of the global vital signs monitoring systems market.

Vital signs monitoring systems are increasingly used for anomaly detection, prevention of severe health issues, and diagnosis support. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth in the years ahead.

Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is dominant region in the global vital signs monitoring systems market. This growth can be attributed to many factors including increased product launch activities by industry leaders in this region.

Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, the vital signs monitors are extensively utilized for continuous measurement of diverse vital signs such as ECG, temperature, SpO2, and non-invasive blood pressure. This scenario is generating lucrative avenues for vendors working in the global vital signs monitoring systems market.

The market is likely to gain prodigious growth opportunities on the back of increased geriatric population and increased instances of chronic diseases in all worldwide locations. Apart from this, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in many countries across the globe is foreseen to work in favor of the market growth in the years ahead.

Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: Well-Established Participants

Many players in the vital signs monitoring systems market are growing focus on strengthening their product portfolio. Apart from this, they are engaging in partnership and collaboration activities. This scenario is likely to help in the market growth throughout the assessment period 2019–2027.

The list of key players in the vital signs monitoring systems market includes following names:

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

VitalConnect

OMRON Corporation

Masimo

Infinium Medical

BioBeat

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

