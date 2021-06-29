Increase in Number of Value Added Services by Pharmacies along with Growing Presence for Online Pharmacies will augment the growth in Australia Pharmacy Retail Market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

More than 65% of all medicines dispensed are to those aged 65 or >65 years & most of whom are pensioners or concession card holders.

33% of customers at Pharmacies in Australia were driven by convenience of the location.

were driven by convenience of the location. Community pharmacies in Australia provide a national network of National Diabetes Services Scheme access points around 1.5 Million Australians with diabetes who have registered with the NDSS.

provide a national network of National Diabetes Services Scheme access points around 1.5 Million Australians with diabetes who have registered with the NDSS. Franchise model has become quite popular in Australia with new chains adapting to this model for faster store expansion.

Consolidation of Pharmacies in the Country: Medium Sized Chains are either expanding organically in terms of Number of Stores or becoming a part of bigger Banner Groups like Sigma Healthcare, API and EBOS Group. Financial performance of Banner/Franchise pharmacies is stronger than Independents regardless of stores owned. Major famous banner groups in Australia generate gross profit of 33% or above, higher than that of Independent Pharmacies. Pharmacy Chains under banner groups are enjoying stability in terms of medicine supplies and other software advantages.

Growing in E-Prescription Scenario: As a result of COVID-19 Pandemic, Government fast-tracked the rollout of e-prescriptions as part of the country's response to the situation. Australia's first e-prescription was dispensed at in Victoria in May 2020 as a result of COVID-19 Pandemic. Prescribers and dispensers across Australia have already generated more than 3.5 million electronic prescriptions and repeats as of May 2021. Expansion of e-prescription is staged to roll-out across rest of the country.

Rising E-Health Services: Federal Government of Australia announced expansion of Medicare i.e. subsidized telehealth services for all people in the country. Pharmacies are partnering with Tele consultation companies to enhance their service portfolio and hence increasing number of prescriptions and Medication demand at their stores. These services witnessed a huge surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4.0 Million health and medical services have been delivered to a total of more than 3 Million patients through the telehealth items introduced by the Australian Government for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Increasing Number of Customer Footfall and Organic Expansion of Pharmacies" observed that the Pharmacy Retail Market in Australia has been growing over the years as a result of rising Number of Services Offered, Per capita Health Expenditure, Health Budget of the country, Growth in Online Pharmacies & Tele consultations, More number of Stores and option of Home Delivery of medications. Australia Pharmacy Retail Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% on the Basis of Total Revenue over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Australia Pharmacy Retail Market in terms of Number of Stores is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period 2020-2025. Online Pharmacy Retail Market in terms of Revenue is anticipated to growth with a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Market Structure (Number of Pharmacy Outlets & Revenue in AUD Mn)

Organized



Prescribed Drugs





Over-The-Counter





Non Pharmaceutical Products





Medical Equipments



Unorganized



Prescribed Drugs





Over-The-Counter





Non Pharmaceutical Products





Medical Equipments

By Product Sales (Revenue in AUD Mn)

Prescribed Drugs



Over-The-Counter



Non Pharmaceutical Products



Medical Equipments

By Type of Pharmacies (Number of Pharmacy Outlets)

Community Pharmacies



Discount Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies

By Drug Type (Revenue in AUD Mn)

Patented Drugs



Generics

By Region

New South Wales



Victoria



Queensland



Western Australia



South Australia



Tasmania



Others

By Therapeutic Areas

Anti-Infective



Cardiovascular



Central Nervous System



Pain/Analgesics



Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients



Antibiotics



Respiratory



Gastro Intestinal



Gynecology



Others

Australia Pharmacy Market Companies Covered:-

Priceline Pharmacy

TerryWhite Chemmart

Chemist Warehouse

Advantage Pharmacy

Amcal Pharmacy

Discount Drug Stores

My Chemist

Guardian Pharmacy

Direct Chemist Outlet

Healthsave Pharmacy

Blooms the Chemist

Pharmacy4less

Pharmacy777

Pharmasave

Star Pharmacy

Capital Chemist

Pharmacist Advice

Soul Pattinson Chemist

Good Price Pharmacy

Ramsay Pharmacy

National Pharmacies

Cincotta Discount Chemist

Wizard Pharmacy

Wholelife Pharmacy

Chemist King

Pharmacy Information System (PIS) Software Companies:-

FRED ID

Minfos

RxOne

POSWORKS

Mountaintop Solutions

Simple Retail

Corum Health

Zsoftware

Key Target Audience:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies

Pharmacy Retail Companies

Independent Pharmacies

Pharmacy Information System Provider Companies

Online Pharmacy Companies

Industry Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Telemedicine Companies

Pharmaceutical Distributors & Wholesalers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2015-2020

: 2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Australia Pharmacy Retail Market

Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced

Australia Pharmacy Retail Market Size and Segmentations, 2013 - 2019

Ecosystem and Value Chain of Pharmacy Retail Market in Australia

Distributors & Wholesalers Landscape in Australia Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Industry SWOT Analysis

Australia Online Pharmacy Landscape

Pharmacy Information System Software Landscape

Case Study- Pharmacy Banner Groups

Telemedicine & Online Consultations Snapshot

Contraceptive Demand among Customers in Australia

Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020P-2025F

Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward

Analysts' Recommendations

