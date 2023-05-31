Increase in share capital in INVISIO due to exercise of stock options

INVISIO AB

31 May, 2023, 02:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to exercise of outstanding stock options issued to secure delivery of shares under the INVISIO employee stock option program 2020/2023, INVISIO's share capital has increased from SEK 45,048,694 to SEK 45,590,194. This is an increase of SEK 541,500, distributed among 541,500 new shares. The total number of shares and votes in the company thus amounts to 45,590,194.

INVISIO's employee stock option program 2020/2023, adopted by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020, gives the company's employees the opportunity to acquire newly subscribed shares. During the period May 15 to June 30 the holders of employee stock options will be entitled to exercise them to acquire new shares in the company.

The employee stock option program is presented in INVISIO's annual report 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | email: [email protected]

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | email: [email protected]

This information is information that Invisio AB (publ) is required to publish pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the CEO, at 08:30 CEST, May 31, 2023.

About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

