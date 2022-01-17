Increase in Urbanization Globally to Help Cotton Clips Market Gain Valuation of US$ 272.7 Thousand by 2031, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global cotton clips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

The rising use of cotton clips for domestic applications is estimated to fuel sales in the market. Moreover, increase in the use of carpets, mops, rugs, and carpet tiles is boosting the sales of cotton clips. People around the globe are increasingly using environment-friendly carpets and contemporary area rugs, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth.

The growth in the popularity of functional and decorative household products, including lamp lightings, greeting cards, and photo frames is opening up revenue streams in the global cotton clips market. Flowerpots, wall hangings, and greeting cards are some of the popular products manufactured using cotton clips such as wool fibers, wipes, and waste cotton rags. Hence, increase in sales of these products is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the cotton clips market.

The Asia Pacific cotton clips market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the use of cotton clips in the production of different cleaning and household products and companies engaged in apparel & garment manufacturing and cotton clothing. China and India are important nations contributing to market growth. Moreover, several developing nations, including Bangladesh and India are increasing the cultivation of cotton, which, in turn, is supporting market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Cotton Clips Market: Key Findings

With increase in awareness about impact on environment due to products manufactured using materials such as elastic and lightweight synthetic fibers, the demand for cotton clips is increasing across the globe

Rise in sales of functional products such as guest books, book holders, tea coasters, and penholders is bolstering the growth of the cotton clips market

Surge in the use of cotton clips in the manufacturing of stuff toys is also fueling market growth. Moreover, cotton clips are in high demand in different industrial settings for wiper and polishing cloths. Cotton is also utilized in seat stuffing and automotive & home insulation. All these applications of cotton clips are fueling the sales prospects in the global market.

Cotton Clips Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in use of cotton clips for the manufacturing of products used for cleaning purposes, including wipers and mops, is offering growth opportunities in the market

Cotton clips are used in the development of household products, including rugs and mats. Hence, rise in the demand for these products is estimated to fuel the sales of cotton clips during the forecast period.

Rising urbanization and improving spending power of consumers across the globe are resulting in increased sales of different household products, which, in turn, is strengthening the global cotton clips market

Growing popularity of circular economy model around the world is boosting business prospects in the global market

Cotton Clips Market: Competition Landscape

Several leading companies in the global cotton clips market are investing heavily in R&D projects in order to discover techniques useful in the reuse of cotton clips

Market players are adopting strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, and mergers to stay ahead of the competition

Cotton Clips Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dalieco Limited

RIGHT Trade International

KARATSIALISBROS&SIAO.E.

Prarona Enterprise

Sandeep International

Sami Rags Enterprises

H & Z Design

Ahmed Global Merchandise

Bin Ali Trading Est.

Panaraas

Cotton Clips Market Segmentation

Application

Mops & Wipers

Mats

Quilts

Rugs & Carpets

Bags

Toys

Others (Recycled Cotton Fibers and Decorative Items)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

