Increase Productivity and Profitability of Full-Frame Replacement Window Installation with Alside's Trimworks® with SwiftLock™ Technology

Mezzo replacement window – high-performing, thin-line frame for maximum viewable glass and superior energy efficiency.

Ideal frame type – nailing flange integral to the window frame provides for proper flashing and water management.

Trimworks Decorative Window Accents – simple, quick and easy solution for trimming out the new window with flat casing or brickmould, reducing total installation time.

"Trimworks Decorative Accents were created with the window dealer in mind," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president and general manager of integrated products. "They're fabricated at the same time the window is made for an exact color match and fit, no matter the size or configuration. The attachment method ensures a secure, perfect fit…every time."

Improper replacement of vinyl windows can generate service calls, drive up costs and result in poor-quality work that must be redone. Alside's new solution can save up to 20-40 minutes of installation time per window—reducing waste materials and eliminating the need for special equipment, training or cutting skills to trim a window. More windows can be installed per day, which means profitability increases as well. Depending on the desired look, installation time can be reduced between three to seven hours for every 10 windows installed.

This system features a variety of distinct designs from traditional to contemporary to enhance a home's exterior:

Brickmould (1.5" and 3/4" sizes)

3.5" Flat Casing (available 4-sided or with bullnose sill)

Flushmount (for masonry openings)

In addition, Mezzo comes with a lifetime limited warranty and is available in an array of 13 color options, which feature a polyurethane coating technology with heat-reflective pigments for a strong and fade-resistant finish.

For more information on the Mezzo Full-Frame Replacement System with SwiftLock Technology, visit alside.com/mezzo or contact Alside at alside.com/support/contact-us/.

About Alside

Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates over 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

SOURCE Alside

Related Links

https://www.alside.com

