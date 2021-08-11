Increase the value of your Roanoke home with a bath remodel

"Large scale renovations seem to be at the top of the list when homeowners are looking to increase the value of their home for resale," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "While these types of renovations can increase the value, the amount of money you spend on these projects makes it harder to recoup the costs. Bath remodels can be a more cost-effective method to get the most out of your renovation expenses."

There are several options available when it comes to a bath remodel, including:

New and replacement showers and tubs

New shower doors

Shower enclosures and surrounds

Bathtub enclosures and surrounds

Tub to shower conversions

Accessibility options

Fixtures and design

In addition to the multiple options available for bath remodels, these types of renovations can be performed fairly quickly, with some companies offering one-day remodels. For homeowners with children, closing off the bathroom for more than a day may not be ideal. With students returning to school, now would be the perfect opportunity to get the bathroom you want with a one-day remodel – enough time for the room to receive a quick makeover and improve the home's value while the kids are away.

"Simple upgrades can improve the look of any bathroom," said Puzio. "Transforming an old, outdated bathroom into a beautiful work of art will catch the eye of anyone looking to purchase a new home. Being able to get the job done in a day is an added bonus."

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

