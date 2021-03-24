Increased Adoption of Nuance DAX by Independent Ambulatory Clinics Leads to Improved Physician Satisfaction and Patient Experience

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that independent ambulatory clinics are accelerating the adoption of the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution and reporting significant gains in physician and patient satisfaction. Nuance DAX enables physicians at independent ambulatory clinics to reduce the time needed to document care which allows them to stay fully engaged with patients.

The independent ambulatory clinics using Nuance DAX report improvements in patient throughput, physician satisfaction, and patient experiences. For example:

Kevin Laney , Director of Operations, Signature Medical Group, the largest independent, physician-owned multi-specialty group in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas with more than 130 practitioners and 22 specialties and sub-specialties, said, "Our physicians prioritize high-quality patient interactions which, in turn, yield higher patient satisfaction and retention. After implementing Nuance DAX, patient interactions are seamless, and our physicians don't feel as burned out at the end of each day. They're able to ensure that their emphasis is on the relationships they have with their patients – and not on the copious notetaking required of them during each visit."

, Director of Operations, Signature Medical Group, the largest independent, physician-owned multi-specialty group in the and areas with more than 130 practitioners and 22 specialties and sub-specialties, said, "Our physicians prioritize high-quality patient interactions which, in turn, yield higher patient satisfaction and retention. After implementing Nuance DAX, patient interactions are seamless, and our physicians don't feel as burned out at the end of each day. They're able to ensure that their emphasis is on the relationships they have with their patients – and not on the copious notetaking required of them during each visit." Dr. John Klekamp , Orthopedic Surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee , a nationally-recognized multi-specialty orthopedic practice, said, "Having documentation automatically generated is unbelievable. I can listen to the patient without having to concentrate on what I am writing. It's more of a free-flowing conversation. I have better eye contact, and I don't have to sit there and type notes while the patient is talking. It saves me at least 5 hours a week. To be able to put everything down, say I'm done, and go home is probably the best benefit." (Watch the video interview here)

, Orthopedic Surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of , a nationally-recognized multi-specialty orthopedic practice, said, "Having documentation automatically generated is unbelievable. I can listen to the patient without having to concentrate on what I am writing. It's more of a free-flowing conversation. I have better eye contact, and I don't have to sit there and type notes while the patient is talking. It saves me at least 5 hours a week. To be able to put everything down, say I'm done, and go home is probably the best benefit." (Watch the video interview here) Dr. Jesse Affonso , Orthopedic Surgeon at Cape Cod Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC, a medical group practice that provides high-quality sports medicine care, adds, "Having this amazing technology has been a complete life changer for me. I see several more patients a day, and my notes are completed when I leave. My only regret is not having done this sooner. Since using DAX, I have not had to do any notes at home. It's been a complete game-changer for my family and me." (View the on-demand webinar here)

Nuance DAX securely captures and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters with patient consent. Consistent with ambulatory clinics that have adopted Nuance DAX, survey data from larger health systems including Boston Children's Hospital, Monument Health, Nebraska Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and WellSpan Health reveal that 76 percent of physicians felt that Nuance DAX improved the patient experience. Also, the data showed a 50 percent reduction in time spent on clinical documentation and a 30 percent increase in overall patient throughput. At WellSpan Health, 97 percent of patients surveyed felt that Nuance DAX improved their physicians' interactions and overall healthcare experiences.

"Providing quality patient care is a priority for all healthcare providers. And while methods and resources may vary, the desired outcomes are widely the same," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "The requirement for physicians to document while treating their patients is distracting and reduces patient care time. Nuance DAX delivers uninterrupted facetime between the physician and patient, which allows for better mutual understanding, stronger relationships, and ultimately more holistic care."

Nuance DAX extends the value and capabilities of the existing deployment of Nuance Dragon Medical, the leading medical speech recognition solution used by over 550,000 physicians worldwide to document patient stories securely, accurately, and more efficiently. Nuance DAX and Dragon Medical together give healthcare organizations a comprehensive and flexible solution to help achieve its priority goals of improving patient experiences and physician satisfaction while expanding access to care.

To learn more about Nuance DAX and view the explainer video, please click here.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Nuance Communications

Caitlyn Keating

+1.781.565.8926

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.