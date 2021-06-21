Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety Technology

"Ports remain a major safety concern as a critical component of global supply chains and commerce. Any disruption at ports would affect the interconnected transportation, energy production, and manufacturing industries and have far-reaching economic consequences across a country or even a larger region," said Aravind Srimoolanathan, Industry Analyst, Aerospace, Defense & Security Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "As ports recover from the impact of the pandemic, vessel traffic is anticipated to recover within two to three years to cater to the global demand, thus encouraging ports to invest more in solutions for infrastructure safety and to handle congestion. Demand for additional software for screening equipment and its integration into the overall port security will intensify."

Srimoolanathan added: "Port digitalization for tracking and coordination of vessels and cargo has the dual goals of lowering operational expenditure and improving efficiency, thereby unlocking opportunities for safety upgrades. Hence, security providers must consider the best ways to optimize cargo screening and detection, surveillance, and perimeter security by deploying data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) as they enhance existing security systems' accuracy in identifying and thwarting threats."

Companies need to pursue groundbreaking ideas and develop novel cyber-resilient technologies to proactively counter the ever-evolving cyber threats. To achieve this, market participants should focus on:

Integrated systems for effective security operations : As new technologies and applications emerge, there can be uncertainty among end users. New technologies that integrate easily, with a clear and straightforward interface that requires minimal training for security employees, will appeal to the end users.

: As new technologies and applications emerge, there can be uncertainty among end users. New technologies that integrate easily, with a clear and straightforward interface that requires minimal training for security employees, will appeal to the end users. Managed services business model : Partnerships with governments and port operators in the nascent stages of port development projects to provide turnkey solutions and operational support services that bridge security capability gaps may prove beneficial.

: Partnerships with governments and port operators in the nascent stages of port development projects to provide turnkey solutions and operational support services that bridge security capability gaps may prove beneficial. Cybersecurity of physical security systems: Vendors should combine Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) applications so physical security staff can detect secret threats, and the cybersecurity team can comprehend risks associated with the physical security system.

A Dynamic Threat Landscape Propels the Global Maritime Port Security Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

