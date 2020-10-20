Increased Cases of Gynecological Diseases Boost Demand Opportunities for Players in Gynecology Drugs Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynecological disease refers to a wide range of medical conditions related to the female reproductive system. The list of gynecological diseases includes health issues showing adverse impact on the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages. Gynecology drugs can be defined as the therapeutics intended for use in treating different gynecological health issues and symptoms. The global gynecology drugs market is projected to grow at swift pace during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Analysts at TMR largely concur that the gynecology drugs market is likely to expand at prodigious CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period of 2018 to 2026. Growing cases of gynecological diseases in all worldwide locations is one of the key factors stimulating demand opportunities in the market for gynecological drugs in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Gynecology Drugs Market Report

The global gynecology drugs market is likely to grow at 5.5% CAGR during 2018–2026.

The total valuation of this market was approximately US$ 53,376.96 Mn in 2017.

Of all therapeutics, the non-hormonal therapy segment is expected to gain leading share in the market for gynecological drugs.

Among all distribution channels, online pharmacies segment is foreseen to gain promising amount of revenues during the assessment period.

On regional front, North America accounted for lion's share in 2017.

The Asia Pacific gynecology drugs market is likely to gather promising demand opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Gynecology Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

In recent years, there is noteworthy change in the lifestyle of worldwide female populace. As a result, the healthcare requirements of this population are enhanced.

The global gynecology drugs market is growing on the back of plethora of factors. With increased cases of gynecological diseases, major global populace is inclined toward the utilization of gynecology drugs. As a result, the market for gynecology drugs is experiencing promising demand opportunities.

Owing to rising awareness regarding the health and well-being, there is remarkable growth in demand for advanced gynecological treatments. As a result, the global gynecology drugs market is experiencing promising expansion opportunities.

Apart from this, increased older female population and improved economic growth are projected to help in the development of the gynecology drugs market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Gynecology Drugs Market: Competitive Assessment

Vendors working in the global gynecology drugs market experience highly competitive landscape. This scenario is due to presence of considerable number of well-entrenched enterprises in this market. In addition to this, the entry of new players is intensifying the competition level.

Several manufacturers operating in the market for gynecology drugs are focused on the development of innovative gynecology therapeutics with advanced efficacy and minimal adverse effects. This factor is helping in the market expansion.

Major stakeholders in the gynecology drugs market are growing interest in strengthening their product portfolio. To achieve this aim, they are increasing products launch activities. This aside, several enterprises are boosting their distribution channels. All these activities are indicative of promising expansion of the global gynecology drugs market during the assessment period of 2018 to 2026.

The list of important companies working in the gynecology drugs market includes Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, and Allergan Plc.

The report performs segmentation of the gynecology drugs market as follows:

Therapeutics

Hormonal Therapy

Estrogen Therapy

Progestin Therapy

Combination Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Others

Non-hormonal Therapy

Anti-Infective Agents

Anti-neoplastic Agents

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Others

Indication

Gynecology Cancers

Endometriosis

Female Infertility

Menopausal Disorder

Gynecology Infections

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Contraception (Birth Control)

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Endosurgery Devices Market: The endosurgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period and attain a market value of ~US$ 13 Bn by 2027. The onset of state-of-the-art technologies, developments in robotic surgical systems, and integration of advanced imaging technologies will continue to bolster the growth of the market for endosurgery devices in the near future

Vaginal Slings Market: The global vaginal slings market was valued at around US$ 1,676.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,533.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing number of vaginal slings procedures, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the efficacy of vaginal slings over other surgery and procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market

Fertility Testing Devices Market: The global fertility testing devices market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach more than US$ 600 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2018 to 2026. The global fertility testing devices market is witnessing expansion at a relatively significant growth rate owing to increase in technological advancements, high prevalence of obesity, and rise in infertility across the globe

