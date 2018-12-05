Increased delivery usage shows potential for driving incremental occasions, Technomic finds in new study

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers who are relying more heavily on delivery than in the past report a net increase in the number of orders they are placing overall, according to the 2018 Takeout & Off-Premise Consumer Trend Report. For operators, this may ease concerns with regards to the potential cannibalization of dine-in or carryout occasions.

"Among those who have increased their usage of takeout since 2016, ease of use with regards to mobile apps and websites is increasingly cited as a driving force behind this," says Bret Yonke, manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Moving forward, look for third-party delivery companies to seek out greater brand loyalty from consumers by offering subscription-based packages that provide exclusive perks beyond simply waiving delivery fees."

Additional key takeaways from the report include:

30% of regular takeout users (those who order carryout or delivery at least once a month) say they typically purchase more food when ordering carryout versus dining in

Up to 43% of regular takeout users are willing to pay extra for eco-friendly packaging

78% of all delivery orders are placed directly through restaurants versus third-party delivery companies

Compiling findings from more than 1,450 consumer responses, the 2018 Takeout & Off-Premise Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to discover the opportunities, challenges and consumer attitudes regarding takeout and off-premise in the United States.

Technomic publishes a complete library of Consumer Trend Reports. To learn more, please visit technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and report details: Anne Mills, (312) 506-3867, amills@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

