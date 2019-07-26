Increased Demand for Captains Prompts CommutAir, a United Express® Carrier, To Increase Pilot Sign-On Bonus

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir, a United Express regional airline, announced it is increasing its sign-on bonus to $50,000 for captain-qualified candidates.

"Our rapid growth continues to drive opportunities across our expanding operation with jet deliveries continuing," said Joel Raymond, Chief Operating Officer. "That rapid growth has increased our demand for experienced leaders in the left seat— so much so that in addition to a $50,000 sign-on incentive, we are offering immediate upgrade slots for captain-eligible pilots."

As one of the fastest-growing regional airlines, CommutAir appeals to pilots who want to move up the seniority list quickly. This also allows for shorter reserve times, so pilots are in the air, doing what they love, more often.

Qualified candidates entering captain training will see a total first-year benefits compensation package of up to $122,000 and the ability to move quickly to a mainline carrier.

Through its Career Path Program, CommutAir proudly offers the fastest direct path to United Airlines, a minority owner of the carrier. Pilots in the program have the opportunity to join the United flight deck in record time.

"Our shortest wait for a pilot going to United has been 2 year and 10 days, and we would love to have a new Captain come in and beat this record" stated Laura Prince, Vice President of Human Resources.

CommutAir celebrates its 30th Anniversary on August 1 and completed its 100,000th revenue jet flight this month.

ABOUT COMMUTAIR

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~1,000 weekly flights to 50+ destinations in the US and Canada, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 1,000+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

CAREERS at COMMUTAIR

CommutAir is in the process of tripling in size, to an all-jet fleet of Embraer aircraft, and is actively hiring 200 captains to fly them. CommutAir's industry-leading benefits include:

Sign-On Bonus: $50,000 for captain-eligible pilots (1,000 hours)

for captain-eligible pilots (1,000 hours) The fastest route to United Airlines: United Career Path Program (CPP)

Top-Tier pay & benefits

Short Reserve Times

Easily commutable bases in Newark, NJ and Dulles, VA

