Increased efficiency and added bilingual language support highlight newest updates to RC Mowers' autonomous mower

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer's autonomous mowers now work in concert with one another to more efficiently mow large areas

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic mowers, has announced new features to its Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR)™, which include a new split plan feature and a bilingual operator interface that allows landscapers to complete jobs more efficiently and add autonomy to their fleets.

RC Mowers' Autonomous Mowing Robot™ now includes a new split plan feature and a bilingual operator interface to provide landscapers with a more efficient fleet.

"These new features show our commitment to ongoing innovation," said RC Mowers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Tim Kubista. "As part of The RC Mowers Success System™, we consistently engage with our customers to learn from their AMR experience, and then innovate to provide them with new features that help them meet today's landscaping challenges."

The new split plan feature allows operators to set a single mow plan for an area and then deploy multiple autonomous mowers to determine the most efficient way to mow the area. Splitting a plan saves landscapers time by allowing the AMR app to divide a new or previously saved plan between multiple mowers. This results in a uniform presentation with mowers completing the task in concert. Operators can also provide their customers with unanimity by replicating the stripe angle and overlap between mowers.

"This is the future of commercial landscaping," Kubista said. "These machines can take care of the routine mowing that consume valuable yet scarce labor, allowing landscapers to reallocate workers to the detailed work that impresses the customer and results in repeat business and more clients."

The other major feature change is the addition of a new English- and Spanish-language operator interface for both the app and the machine display. The bilingual interface allows operators to toggle between the language of their choice, thereby overcoming language as a barrier to success.

"This is a key part of our success system, which is built on unprecedented support, tools and policies that fortify our commitment to our customers," Kubista said. "Many of our customers have workforces that are primarily Spanish-speaking, and adding this interface makes it easier and more efficient to implement the autonomous mowers within their fleet."

The RC Mowers AMR first hit the market last year and has been a hit with users because of its ability to help them overcome labor shortages. The RC Mowers Robotics team, which includes professionals in aviation safety and experts who worked on developing autonomous vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense, designed and constructed the mowers. The team is led by experts who developed the weapons guidance systems for the U.S. military.

"Our proprietary app and our Simple Mow™ technology put a single operator to work, creating the same revenue as a crew of three," Kubista said. "The AMR provides commercial landscapers with the opportunity to increase profit from mowing services, which traditionally is the number one source of landscaping companies' revenue but also generally the least profitable."

For more information about the RC Mowers AMR, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com/products/autonomous-mowing-robot and for more information about the company and its other robotic mowers, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com/.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE RC Mowers