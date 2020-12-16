Increased Environmental Concerns Drive Fabulous Sales Opportunities for Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Players: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefied petroleum gas refers to a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases that are utilized as a fuel in diverse end-use industries. This gas is created from fossil fuels at the time of natural gas and petroleum crude oil refining. Liquefied petroleum gas is popularly used in various industries as well as in households across the globe owing to its ability to burn relatively clean and release sulfur emission in lesser amounts.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global liquefied petroleum gas market will show growth at a healthy pace during the assessment period. Some of the important factors driving market growth are increased demand for energy-efficient unconventional fuel options, towering environmental concerns, rising acceptance in domestic sectors and households of many countries, and favorable functional properties of liquefied petroleum gas.

Key Findings of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Report

The global liquefied petroleum gas market is foreseen to account for ~ US$307 bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. It is estimated to demonstrate growth at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The total valuation of this market was ~US$ 185 Bn in 2019.

in 2019. In terms of sources, the refinery was dominant segment of liquefied petroleum gas market in 2019.

Of all end-users, the residential/commercial was leading market segment in 2019.

Asia Pacific liquefied petroleum gas market is likely to gather prominent expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

liquefied petroleum gas market is likely to gather prominent expansion avenues in the forthcoming years. The nature of liquefied petroleum gas market is moderately fragmented.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

In recent years, there is remarkable growth in use of liquefied petroleum gas in diverse end-use industries including industrial, horticultural, commercial, agricultural, and manufacturing sector. This growth is on the back of increased awareness about potential environmental and health safety advantages on the use of liquefied petroleum gas. Owing to this factor, the global liquefied petroleum gas market is estimated to witness increased demand opportunities throughout the assessment period 2020­–2030.

In past decade, there is extensive growth in the production of liquefied petroleum gas. Key reason attributed to this growth is increased demand for liquefied petroleum gas from the domestic sector for cooking and heating purposes. This scenario is impacting positively on the sales of the global market for liquefied petroleum gas.

Several enterprises in the global liquefied petroleum gas market are investing heavily in research and development activities. This factor is predicted to boost the expansion of this market in the forthcoming years.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Competitive Assessment

The global liquefied petroleum gas market experiences presence of many local and international players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market for liquefied petroleum gas seems to be highly intense. To sustain in this scenario, enterprises are utilizing organic as well as inorganic strategies.

Several players in the global liquefied petroleum gas market are focused on strengthening their production capabilities. Therefore, enterprises are investing in new liquefied petroleum gas processing units. This strategy is likely to boost the growth of the global liquefied petroleum gas market in the years ahead.

The list of important companies working in the liquefied petroleum gas market includes Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum plc, UGI Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Gas Holdings Limited, Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, and Copagaz Distribuidora De Gas Ltda.

The liquefied petroleum gas market can be segmented as follows:

Source

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-associated Gas

End User

Residential/Commercial

Petrochemical & Refinery

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

