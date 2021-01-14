Increased Focus of Dental Practice Management Software Market Players toward Incorporation of Advanced Features Boosts Their Sales: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From recent few years, the dental clinics and hospitals from all across the globe are experiencing increased number of patients with dental health issues. Some of the key reasons attributed to this scenario include remarkable growth in number of patients with missing teeth, prosthetic rehabilitation among major worldwide population, and increased cases and incidence rates of dental carries and periodontal diseases. This scenario is highlighting increased need for advanced tools such as dental practice management software to offer improved health services for patients across the world. Thus, increased adoption of this software is expected to generate promising sales opportunities for vendors working in the global dental practice management software market throughout the assessment period 2019–2027.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global dental practice management software market is projected to show growth at an attractive CAGR of 11.4% during assessment period 2019–2027. The market for dental practice management software was accounted for around US$ 1,984.4 Mn during 2018.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: Major Takeaways

In recent few years, there is extensive growth in awareness among major population from across the globe regarding the importance of oral health. In addition to this, several countries are experiencing increased number of older populace. These factors are expected to result into increased number of patients in dental clinics, and thereby stimulating remarkable demand opportunities for vendors working in the global dental practice management software market in the years ahead.

Several industry leaders are growing focus toward research and development activities for the incorporation of various advanced features in their products. Some of the popular features offered by latest practice management software include online appointment scheduling, patient communication, accounting, and imaging modules. Owing to availability of all these features at one place, the end-users do not need to have separate software for individual task. Apart from this, the software are helping end-users in advancing overall efficiency and effectiveness of dental practice while minimizing their overall operating cost. On the back of all these advantages, the global dental practice management software market is gaining promising sales avenues from all worldwide locations.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: Growth Boosters

The global dental practice management software market is projected to experience prominent expansion avenues during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to many factors such as remarkable growth in dental visits across the world, increased adoption of software integration, and value added features in dental practice management software.

In recent few years, there is remarkable growth in worldwide population. This aside, there is considerable expansion of dental practice services in all worldwide locations. These factors have resulted into rising need for optimum chair utilization in many developed countries, which in turn is expected to support the expansion of the global dental practice management software market in the years ahead.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: Well-Established Participants

The present report profiles important participants of the global dental practice management software market. The list of key players working in the market for dental practice management software includes:

Curve Dental Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Ace Dental

DentMax LLC

Carestream Dental LLC

Henry Schein Inc.

Planet DDS, Inc.

Open Dental Software

MOGO, Inc.

Web.com Group, Inc.

