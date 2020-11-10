Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to changing nature of corporate landscape, the concept of flexible workplaces is gaining popularity in the recent few years. The global flexible workspace market is foreseen to gather promising expansion opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors driving market growth is increased penetration of high-speed Internet in developing as well as developed as well regions.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research highlight that the global flexible workspace market is likely to grow at prodigious CAGR of ~16% in the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. Increased inclination toward remote working, rising Internet penetration, increased focus among enterprises on improving productivity and providing unique employee experience, and drop in prices of consumer electronics are some of the key factors attributed to this market growth.

Key Findings of Flexible Workspace Market Report

The global flexible workspace market expected to develop at a CAGR of ~16% during 2020–2030.

As a result, the market is likely to gain valuation of around US$ 31.5 Bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. The total valuation of the market for flexible workspace was more than US$ 6.3 Bn in 2019.

in 2019. North America is one of the prominent regions in the flexible workspace market.

Flexible Workspace Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global flexible workspace market is foreseen to gather promising growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors attributed to this growth is increased inclination among enterprises toward using advanced infrastructure in corporate houses or flexible workspaces.

Increased number of small and medium size companies in developing nations and growing focus of major enterprises toward expansion at the global level is predicted to fuel market growth in the forthcoming years.

In recent period, there is notable growth in awareness across worldwide enterprises regarding the option of flexible workspaces. This factor is estimated to work in favor of the expansion of flexible workspace market in the years ahead.

There is notable growth in collaboration activities among landlords and companies operating in this market. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the flexible workspaces market in the forthcoming years.

Flexible Workspace Market: Competitive Assessment

The study presents competitive landscape of the flexible workspace market.

Vendors operating in the market for flexible workspace are utilizing various strategies to boost their businesses and gain prominent market position.

Enterprises working in the flexible workspace market are growing concentration toward providing services at reasonable rates. This factor is estimated to help them in gaining prominent market position.

Several enterprises are engaged in partnership and collaboration activities. At the same time, many vendors are growing focus on mergers and acquisitions. This aside, numerous players operating in the global flexible workspace market are using the strategy of offering services at reasonable prices. Owing to all these factors, the market is foreseen to expand at decent pace during 2020–2030.

The list of important companies working in the flexible workspace market includes Bizspace Limited, BE Offices Limited, Fora Space Ltd., Flexspace, JustCo, IWG plc., Servcorp Limited, OfficeRnD Ltd, Spaces, Space&Co., The Working Capito, The Great Room Offices, WeWork Companies Inc., and Victory Offices Limited.

The flexible workspace market can be segmented as follows:

Ownership

Private

Shared

Type

Collaborative Workspace

Manufacturing Space

Others (Co-working Spaces and Managed Office)

End User

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& United Arab Emirates



South Africa

