Increased Kawasaki Engine Production To Come Online As Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. Announces New Facility To Open Next Year

The announcement was made by officials of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. (KMM) during a grand opening ceremony held at the facility, where they were joined by additional Kawasaki leadership, representatives from the governor's office, and other local government offices as well. The Boonville plant represents the company's second location in Missouri, joining the Maryville operations which were established in 1989.

This will add to the total statewide staff of nearly 1,200 based at the Maryville plant, which produces 18 different engine models ranging from 14.5HP to 38.5HP. Slated to begin production in summer 2022, the Boonville facility is currently being retrofitted and will initially include approximately 250 employees.

"This expansion of production capabilities for our engines is a significant step forward in our continuing ability to provide superior quality engines in the quantities needed to meet expanding market demand," said Nelson Wilner, vice president at Kawasaki Engines Division.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

