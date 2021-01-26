Increased Market Demand for Skybox Security Posture Management

"This accelerated growth in new customer bookings is a testament to the demand and competitiveness of our scalable platform, world-class engineers and focus on serving the most complex customers on earth," said Gidi Cohen, founder and CEO, Skybox Security. "Our insight-driven approach is shifting security strategies from a singular focus on detect-and-respond to a strategic breach prevention model."

Fortune 1000 customer growth

Fortune 1000 companies turn to Skybox Security because its platform provides a holistic view of complex, hybrid environments and the insights needed to protect the modern enterprise. The company added a diverse list of new enterprises to its customer base in 2020, including top financial institutions, energy and utility leaders, major retailers, healthcare organizations, as well as numerous federal agencies and local governments. Skybox also saw continued expansion of its Vulnerability Management Solution, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services and critical infrastructure. Nearly 60% of 2020 sales came from existing satisfied customers expanding their deployments.

Many large-scale customers are choosing to adopt the Skybox Security Posture Management Platform. A record number of customers expanded to seven-figure investments in Skybox solutions, with more than 20% growth year-over-year. Skybox built the only platform with an integrated, holistic view and analysis of complete hybrid infrastructure in one solution – including physical networks, data centers, and private and public cloud – with all the corresponding security solutions for complex environments (firewalls, VPN's, micro-segmentation, SASE, IPS, and much more) in both IT and operational technology (OT) environments.

Skybox Security Posture Management Platform business benefits

Intelligently minimize threat exposure and compliance risk across hybrid infrastructure

Achieve greater operational efficiencies and scale across IT and security

Make informed decisions on future security strategies and programs

Free up scarce resources and valuable talent to focus on strategic security initiatives

Expanded executive leadership

In November 2020, the former F5 Networks, Zscaler, and Blue Coat Systems product leader Haggai Polak joined Skybox Security as chief product officer to expand product innovation. In this role, Polak will lead the company's global product management organization to help shape the future of security posture management.

"Skybox Security is the top player in security posture management. It has spent nearly 20 years building the only network modeling and analytics platform that unifies security policy, vulnerability and risk management," said Polak. "Securing today's modern enterprise requires a new way of thinking. We look forward to helping our customers fast-track digital initiatives without sacrificing overall security posture."

To test drive the Security Posture Management Platform, schedule a demo.

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. At Skybox, we don't just serve up data and information. We provide the intelligence and context to make informed decisions, taking the guesswork out of securely enabling enterprises at scale and speed. Our unified security posture management platform delivers complete visibility, analytics and automation to quickly map, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic platform intelligently optimizes security policies, actions and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.

We are Skybox. Secure more, limit less. www.skyboxsecurity.com

Media Contact

Ashley Nakano

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Skybox Security

Related Links

https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/

