Increased Maternal Age of Large Populations Worldwide Generates Prodigious Sales Avenues in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the period of past few years, the maternal age in all worldwide locations is increasing. As a result, there is notable increase in cases of children born with chromosomal anomalies including Tuner's syndrome and Down syndrome. Medical professionals from all across the globe are growing the use of non-invasive prenatal diagnostic techniques in order to perform the diagnosis of such condition in advance. Thus, increased adoption of this technique in gynecology and obstetrics clinic, diagnostic centers, and hospitals from all across the globe is likely to boost the sales opportunities in the global non invasive prenatal testing market in the forthcoming years.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global non-invasive prenatal testing market will show expansion at a CAGR of 16.4% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. The overall valuation of the market was around US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Findings

Notable Consumer Awareness Boosts Market Expansion

In recent few years, there is considerable growth in awareness among major population from all across the globe regarding the health conditions such as Tuner's syndrome and Down syndrome. This scenario is expected to work in favor of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the assessment period 2019–2027.

Ease of Testing Process Drives Market Sales

The latest diagnosis process used for the detection of health issues such as Tuner's syndrome and Down syndrome is minimally invasive. As a result, this process holds minimal or no risk to both the fetus and mother. This aside, the increased number of tests has resulted into remarkable drop in the number of invasive amniocentesis and expensive and Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) procedures. This scenario is likely to work as one of the key drivers of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, there is notable change in the dietary habits and lifestyle of major worldwide population. Apart from this, increased exposure to mutagenic agents is expected to result into spontaneous mutations in expecting mothers and fetus. This scenario is likely to result into considerable growth in the cases of congenital and hereditary diseases. Owing to this factor, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is likely to experience lucrative avenues in the forthcoming years.

Non-invasive prenatal diagnostic is gaining traction across worldwide healthcare sector as a middle step between invasive tests and screening procedure to verify the presence of anomaly in fetus. Thus, increased number of test performed for fetal abnormalities is expected to boost the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the forthcoming years.

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are offering various re-imbursement policies for such tests. This is one of the key factors pushing the expansion of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Well-Established Participants

The research document profiles all important players working in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The list of key enterprises in this market includes following names:

BGI

Berry Genetics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Illumina, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

NATERA, INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

PerkinElmer Inc

IGENOMIX

