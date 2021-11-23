Increased Number of Retrofitting Projects to Create Prominent Sales Avenues in Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market, States TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market: Overview

With increased demand for clean water, the need to store this water has also increased, which, in turn, is creating remarkable growth in the demand for stormwater treatment retrofit products. Moreover, there is a notable growth in the number of projects pertaining to the replacement of old stormwater treatments systems with new ones in order to generate fresh and clean water. These factors are expected to create prominent growth opportunities in the stormwater treatment retrofit products market.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects that the North America stormwater treatment retrofit products market to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market: Key Findings

Rise in Number of Government Grants Fuels Market Expansion

Government bodies are taking initiatives to develop best management practices (BMPs). For instance, the City of Philadelphia, via the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and the Philadelphia Water Department, is providing funds for stormwater projects. The focus of these projects is to minimize the expenses required to design and establish stormwater BMPs on various non-residential properties.

The Stormwater Management Incentives Program (SMIP)­, a project by Philadelphia Water Department, provides funds to project aggregators, contractors, or organizations that hold capability of building large-scale projects across numerous properties. The companies operating in the stormwater treatment retrofit products market are capitalizing on these opportunities to expand their businesses.

Need for Clean Water and Storage of Water to Drive Demand for Stormwater Treatment Systems

The demand for clean water has increased in the past few years, as it is required to perform different household activities, including cooking, cleaning, flushing toilets, and washing cars & clothes. As a result, there has been a rise in the use and demand for stormwater treatment systems. Stormwater refers to water produced by using precipitation process of melting snow and ice or either rainfall. In this process, pollutants from stormwater are removed and turned into usable water.

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of retrofitting projects, growing initiatives, and financial support by government bodies are projected to boost the expansion of the North America stormwater treatment retrofit products market

stormwater treatment retrofit products market Companies in the stormwater treatment retrofit products market are utilizing apps that allow for virtual addition of green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) tools to non-residential properties

Stormwater treatment retrofit products are also known to be supporting environment protection, as the water from sewers and gutters is utilized to enhance landscape and environmental values. This water can be reused for industrial as well as agricultural activities.

The treatment helps in removing unsafe substances from water, thereby assists in maintaining an eco-friendly and sustainable environment. On the back of these benefits, the stormwater treatment retrofit products market is likely to gain lucrative avenues in the years to come.

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market: Competition Landscape

Major companies operating in the global stormwater treatment retrofit products market are diverting their cash in-flow toward R&D activities. These researches are focused on the development of products that can fulfill current market needs.

Several enterprises are strategizing their business moves to expand their presence in newer regions. For this purpose, they are participating in merger and acquisition activities.

Offering customized products as per the need of end users is another strategy of many players operating in the stormwater treatment retrofit products market

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the stormwater treatment retrofit products market are:

StormwateRx LLC

Contech Engineered Solutions

Fabco Industries Inc.

Ecosol

Apex Companies, LLC

Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market Segmentation

Product Type

Storm Filter

Storm Basin

Storm Sack

Screen Box

Flume Screen Box

Connector Pipe Screen

Trench Drain

Down Spout Filter

Helix Filter

Cartridge Vault

Others (Bearing, etc.)

Application

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

