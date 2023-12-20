Increased Parental Awareness of Special Educational Needs During the Holiday Season, reports Tutors International

News provided by

Tutors International

20 Dec, 2023, 11:58 ET

OXFORD, England, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The festive season becomes a crucial time for reflecting on academic progress and considering ways to support children's learning journeys, Tutors International highlighted today.

As discussions during the festive season extend beyond gift lists and holiday plans, parents seek to understand their child's academic strengths and areas for improvement. This proactive approach enables parents to anticipate potential challenges in the new academic term and explore avenues for additional support.

Continue Reading
Private tuition can support students with SEN in several ways.
Private tuition can support students with SEN in several ways.

"As families get together over the holidays they tend to reflect on the year. They ask how school is going, discuss reports, exams, and overall academic performance, and they may observe struggles first-hand. This is a busy time for us, with enquiries coming in from parents and grandparents who are concerned that children aren't being adequately supported at school."

- Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of Tutors International

The festive season also sees an increased awareness of Special Education Needs (SEN). As families spend quality time together, they may observe unique learning differences in their children. This realization often prompts parents to seek specialized support, recognizing the importance of tailored assistance to ensure a successful academic journey for every child.

"There's always an increase in tutoring enquiries related to SEN support when families have spent more time together, when they talk more freely and observe children in a more relaxed environment."

- Adam Caller, Tutors International

Support for Special Educational Needs (SEN) often encompasses a broad spectrum of learning requirements, and this includes addressing the needs of gifted children. While SEN traditionally focuses on providing assistance for students facing challenges or learning differences, it's essential to recognize that gifted children also have unique educational needs that warrant specialised support.

"Families are often concerned that their school isn't equipped to support individual Special Educational Needs, and they reach out to us for educational support from a private tutor with SEN expertise, either to supplement school, or replace it entirely."

- Adam Caller, Tutors International

Private tuition can support students with SEN in several ways:

  • Flexible Learning Approaches: Tutors can adapt teaching methods to suit the specific learning style and preferences of SEN students, fostering a more effective and personalized learning experience.
  • Customized Curriculum: Private tutors can create a curriculum that addresses the specific challenges and strengths of SEN students, ensuring a targeted and comprehensive approach.
  • Focus on Strengths and Weaknesses: Tutors can devote more time to addressing individual strengths and weaknesses, offering targeted support where needed and further developing areas of proficiency.
  • Reduced Distractions: In a one-on-one setting, there are fewer distractions, creating an environment that is conducive to learning for SEN students who may struggle in busy or overstimulating classroom settings.
  • Flexible Scheduling: Private tutors often offer more flexible scheduling options, accommodating the unique needs and energy levels of SEN students for optimized learning sessions.
  • Building Confidence: The personalized attention and tailored approach of private tutoring can contribute significantly to building the confidence of SEN students, fostering a positive attitude toward learning.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Media Enquiries

Web: www.tutors-international.com   
Email:  [email protected]
Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135
Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford OX2 7HT
England

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305615/Private_tuition.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/4466332/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International

Also from this source

Family Offices Address Inadequate Financial Literacy in Schools by Partnering With Private Tutors

Family Offices Address Inadequate Financial Literacy in Schools by Partnering With Private Tutors

Tutors International today revealed a growing number of Family Offices are taking their clients' financial education into their own hands, partnering ...
How UHNW Families are Navigating Oxbridge's Private School Penalty with Private Tutoring

How UHNW Families are Navigating Oxbridge's Private School Penalty with Private Tutoring

In the face of the recent "clampdown" by Oxbridge institutions on private school admissions[1], Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) families are showcasing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.