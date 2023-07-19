Increased Penetration of Premium and Subscription Services Drives Global Pet Training Services Market to Reach $7.81 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Training Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet training services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% to reach $7.81 billion by 2030 from $4.72 billion in 2023.

This report on global pet training services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global pet training services market by segmenting the market based on pet type, purpose, branches, training method and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the pet training services market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

A Place for Rover, Inc.

AirPets International

American Pet Resort, LLC

Dogtopia Enterprises

Highland Canine Training, LLC

Paradise 4 Paws, LLC

Pawz and Company

Pets at Home, Inc.

Pooch Dog SPA

Wag Labs, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Penetration of Premium and Subscription Services

Incorporation of Data Science Within Marketplace Mechanics

Expansion of Pet Types and Services Offerings

Challenges

High Costing of Services

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Pet Type

Dogs

Cat

Horse

Others

by Purpose

Standard or Companion

Service

Specific Purpose

by Branches

Single

Multiple

by Training Method

Virtual

Offline

