Increased Penetration of Premium and Subscription Services Drives Global Pet Training Services Market to Reach $7.81 Billion by 2030

19 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Training Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pet training services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% to reach $7.81 billion by 2030 from $4.72 billion in 2023.
This report on global pet training services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global pet training services market by segmenting the market based on pet type, purpose, branches, training method and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the pet training services market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- A Place for Rover, Inc.
- AirPets International
- American Pet Resort, LLC
- Dogtopia Enterprises
- Highland Canine Training, LLC
- Paradise 4 Paws, LLC
- Pawz and Company
- Pets at Home, Inc.
- Pooch Dog SPA
- Wag Labs, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Penetration of Premium and Subscription Services
- Incorporation of Data Science Within Marketplace Mechanics
- Expansion of Pet Types and Services Offerings
Challenges
- High Costing of Services
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Pet Type
- Dogs
- Cat
- Horse
- Others
by Purpose
- Standard or Companion
- Service
- Specific Purpose
by Branches
- Single
- Multiple
by Training Method
- Virtual
- Offline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xirips
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article