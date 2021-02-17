Increased Plastic Processing Frequency Provides Tailwinds to Vacuum Loaders Market: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published a detailed report on the global vacuum loaders market. According to the study, the market shall witness steady growth throughout 2021, gradually offsetting the pandemic induced downswing in 2020. A CAGR exceeding 5% has been projected for the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The market witnessed stupendous gains in the past, primarily across the plastic processing industry. Extensive application of plastics across key end-use industries such as construction, packaging, electronics and transportation have prompted increased production on a global scale. PlasticsEurope estimates that global output surged from 245 million tons to 348 million tons between 2016 and 2020. Manufacturers are especially foraying into Asian markets, especially China, which witnessed an increase in plastics production from 35 million tons to 84 million tons from 2009-2020.

Presently, the world produces over 380 million tons of plastic annually, majority of which end up as pollutants. Hence, countries worldwide are implementing strict legislations to curb plastic waste. In 2018, PlasticsEurope reported a recycling figure of 9.4 million tons across the continent, while nearly 27% of plastic bottles and jars were recycled in the US, according to the EPA. Thus, to achieve higher recycling targets, adoption of vacuum loaders is bound to increase in the upcoming forecast period.

"Manufacturers are discovering credible growth opportunities across the food processing industry, as global demand for clean and additive free foodstuffs increases in the wake of an escalating healthy eating trend. Additionally, other application areas are also expected to stimulate growth of the vacuum loaders market in forthcoming years," says the Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5538

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Vacuum Loaders Market Study

By throughput, 150-500 lb/hr vacuum loaders registered 3 out of 10 sales in 2020

Applications across food processing to experience significant growth through 2031

By material, carbon steel vacuum loaders are poised to gain significant momentum

Single-phase power supply vacuum loaders remain popular, three phase power supply loaders adoption to increase

US to emerge as a lucrative market, with over half of the applications across plastic processing

High adoption in automotive manufacturing to heighten adoption across Germany

China to account for over 80% market share due to extensive plastic processing for manufacturing construction materials

to account for over 80% market share due to extensive plastic processing for manufacturing construction materials UK to witness high adoption amid extensive applications across the pharmaceutical industry

Competitive Landscape

Prominent vacuum loader manufacturers included in Fact.MR's report are Motan Colortronic Limited, Piab AB, Coperion GmbH, Jenco, KOCH-TECHNIK, Conair Group, NOVATEC Inc., Cyclonaire, Labotek A/S, YANN BANG, Piovan Group, Budzar Industries, Pahwa Group, Summit Systems and SIMAR GmbH. Besides, numerous regional players also dominate the market. Primary emphasis is on product customization and incorporation of new technologies.

In February 2021, Piab AB introduced the new soft gripping tool piSOFTGRIP® for deployment across the food industry. This vacuum-based soft gripper is equipped to handle sensitive and lightweight objects of odd geometries and unusual surfaces. In combination with its piCOBOT®, the device offers a powerful plug and play extension for collaborative robots.

In September 2019, Coperion GmbH's K-Tron announced the launch of a completely new K3 line of vibratory feeders for dry bulk solids. The feeder achieves accuracies averaging 35% better over traditional vibratory technologies. An advanced shock absorber design, utilizing a unique flexible pendulum technology.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5538

More Valuable Insights on Vacuum Loaders Market

Fact.MR presents an unbiased analysis of the global vacuum loaders market, The study divulges essential insights on the basis of material (carbon steel and stainless steel), throughput (up to 150 lb/hr, (150 - 500) lb/hr, (500 - 750) lb/hr and over 750 lb/hr), loading (single material loading ratio loading), loader motor type (brushless and brush type), phase (single phase and three phase), material transferred (powdered and granulated), and end use (plastic processing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing), across 7 regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Why is the demand for vacuum loaders increasing in plastic processing?

How is the food processing industry expected to catapult market growth?

How lucrative is the vacuum loaders market in the United States ?

? How are automation trends driving the German vacuum loaders market growth?

Why are manufacturers increasing their presence across China ?

? Which prominent manufacturers operate in the global vacuum loaders market?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5538

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Light Towers Market: Delve into Fact.MR's extensive insights on the global light towers market, providing detailed analyses of the prominent growth drivers, opportunities and trends expected to prevail across key geographies and prominent segments for the forthcoming forecast period. The report also provides information on key stakeholders and manufacturers operating in the landscape.

Cryogenic Submerged Water Pumps Market: The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market report published by Fact.MR offers a comprehensive account of the future expansion prospects based on prominent expansion driver, trends and opportunities across key geographies. Also, information regarding the primary stakeholders has also been elaborated upon.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market: An exhaustive study compiled by Fact.MR on the outdoor warning sirens market delves into the key growth trends responsible for shaping the future trajectory of the landscape for the upcoming decade. Information regarding prominent manufacturers, drivers, segments and geographies has been incorporated within the scope of this report.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE Fact.MR