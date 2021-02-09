Increased Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Technological Progress in Dental Implants to Drive Growth of the Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global soft tissue allografts market is estimated to be driven by the rising demand for these tissues from the athletes and sportspersons. A number of contact sports like football, wrestling, rugby and modern training regiments require sports persons to go through intensive sessions of training. These training sessions are quite strenuous and exhausting, which could lead to injuries. This factor is likely to support growth of the global soft tissue allografts market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Improvement in the performance of athletics is directly related to the high intensity training regimens. However, excessive training could also cause bone and muscle fatigue, which often results in injuries. As a consequence, there has been a rise in the incidences of injuries amongst the athletes. Sports are highly competitive and they demand easily accessible modalities for treating musculoskeletal injuries and fast recovery. As such, there has been a rising demand for these tissues, which is likely to foster growth of the global soft tissue allografts market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

The global soft tissue allografts market is expected to register a growth rate of ~6.5% over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. With the rise in the number of diabetic patients and ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury patients, the use of soft tissue allografts is rising. In addition, there has been a rise in the demand for high definition designed technology and augmented prevalence of degenerative joint diseases. These factors are likely to foster growth of the global soft tissue allografts market in the near future.

Key Findings of Soft Tissue Allografts Market Study

Increased Awareness about Oral Health Boosts Demand in the Market

One of the leading consumers of soft tissue allografts are dental procedures. Routine visits to dentists have become a norm as more people become aware of the significance of oral health. Irrespective of growing awareness, many people are yet not aware of the importance of oral health. Poor eating habits coupled with ignorance toward minor dental issues lead to dental carries and cavities. Taking care of gums is also a part of dental care. Increasing awareness together with rising prevalence of dental issues is anticipated to work in favor of the global soft tissue allografts market in the forthcoming years.

High Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases to Offer Plethora of Growth Opportunities

With the advancement in technology, people are getting used to more comfort and convenience. Less of physical labor but more of technology-driven tasks are leading to various lifestyle diseases. It is mostly the middle-aged population and millennial youth who are affected by lifestyle diseases. Three most common such diseases are obesity, diabetes, and hypertension and they are interconnected. These three conditions has caused more worries than any other healthcare issues. Obesity is one of the leading causes of degenerative joint disease among patients. Bones are more stressed due to obesity and are at much higher risk of damage in case of a fall or an accident. Even a slight injury can tear up a ligament or the cartilage, thereby leading to demand for soft tissue replacement. Increased prevalence of such health conditions is likely to foster expansion of the global soft tissue allografts market in the forthcoming years.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Key Driving Factors

Soft tissue allografts are extensively utilized as replacement tissues in the reconstruction of osteochondral defects at the time of knee surgeries, spinal surgeries, torn menisci, and deficient ligaments.

Augmented technological progress in dental implants and surging cases of periodontal diseases amongst the young people are likely to accentuate demand for these tissues.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the prominent industry players in the global soft tissue allografts market comprise Straumann Holding AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AlliquaBioMedical, Inc., and RTI Surgical, Inc.

