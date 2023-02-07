Increasing Adoption of Automated Guided Cart by SMEs; The Automated Guided Cart Market to Reach More than USD 400 Million by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automated guided cart market will grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2022-2028. There is a huge increase in the consumption of automated guided carts owing to the increasing industrial sector. Manufacturing industries also focus on adopting new technologies and equipment to reduce labor costs, increase efficiency, and curtail transportation time. Warehousing also significantly impacts the demand for automated guided carts owing to retailers and small manufacturing companies adopting material-handling equipment. Further, increasing lead times and efficient operations will boost the growth of the automated guided cart market in the upcoming years.

AUTOMATED GUIDED CART MARKET

The global automated guided cart market is highly concentrated, with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense, and rapidly changing technological scenarios could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the AGCs domain. Some global automated guided cart market vendors are Fori Automation, Toyota Industries, America in Motion, Oceaneering, IDC Corporation, Savant Automation, Eurogroep, and others.

Automated Guided Cart Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 485.59 Million Market Size (2022) USD 272.25 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 10.12 % Market Size- Sales (2028) 24,258 Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Type, Navigation, Load Capacity, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE Key Prominent Vendors Eurogroep, Fetch Robotics, Fori Automation, Savant Automation, SCOTT, Simplex Robotics AGCs, America in Motion, Oceaneering, IDC Corporation, Toyota, Morello, Wolter, Motion Control Robotics, ADVANCED Motion Controls, OCC Systems, Track Systems, Jtech Industries, and Corecon Largest Market APAC Market Dynamics · Rising Automation in Material Handling · Implementation of High Safety Standards at Workplaces · Increasing Demand for Higher Productivity & Flexibility in Production

The booming e-commerce industry in the APAC region is driving the growth of the automated guided cart market. Companies such as Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon (Australia, India, & Japan), and eBay (Australia & India). Etsy (Australia), Flipkart, GraysOnline, JingDong (JD), Rakuten, XiaoHongShu, Snapdeal, Tmall Global, and Taobao are emphasizing efforts in the automation sector for material handling processes to cater to the changing consumer expectations as well as cope up with the increasing competitiveness in the market. For instance, Alibaba is home to the largest number of mobile robots. The growing automotive industry in the APAC region is expected to be the highest adopter of automated guided carts. Factors such as the abundance of resources along with cheap labor have attracted several global OEMs to establish state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The government in major economies has adopted stringent safety and quality measures to ensure the safety of consumers. This has driven manufacturers to adopt automated guided carts to help lower operational and maintenance costs and increase efficiency in product maintenance. Additionally, this technology enables quick product delivery, which, in turn, helps to develop customer loyalty. Hence, stable economic growth, coupled with the rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector, is expected to boost the adoption rate of automated guided carts during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Eurogroep

Fetch Robotics

Fori Automation

Savant Automation

SCOTT

Simplex Robotics AGCs

America in Motion

Oceaneering

IDC Corporation

Toyota

Morello

Wolter

Motion Control Robotics

ADVANCED Motion Controls

OCC Systems

Track Systems

Jtech Industries

Corecon

Market Segmentation

Type

Pin Hook AGCs

Lifting Device AGCs

Navigation

Magnetic Guidance

Laser Guidance

Natural Guidance

Optical Guidance

Others

Load Capacity

Up to 0.5 Tons

5 – 3 Tons

Above 3 Tons

Application

Warehouse & Logistics

Automotive

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence