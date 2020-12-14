Increasing Adoption of Digital Badges and a Surge in Mircolearning Driving Growth in the Global Train-the-Trainer Market
Dec 14, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Train-The-Trainer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The train-the-trainer market is poised to grow by $1.15 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for effective ways of training, an increase in online training methods, and growing workforce diversity.
The train-the-trainer market is segmented as below:
By Delivery Method
- Blended learning
- Online learning
- Training Program
- Workshops
- Certifications
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing adoption of digital badges as one of the prime reasons driving the train-the-trainer market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in microlearning and rise in social learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading train-the-trainer market vendors that include Bodhih Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dale Carnegie Training, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Langevin Learning Services, The Training Clinic, Udemy Inc., Udacity Inc., Velsoft, and WonderBotz. Also, the train-the-trainer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Delivery method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Delivery method
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Delivery method
Market Segmentation by Training program
- Market segments
- Comparison by Training program
- Workshops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Training program
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bodhih Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Dale Carnegie Training
- Langevin Learning Services
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- The Training Clinic
- Udemy Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
- Velsoft
- WonderBotz
