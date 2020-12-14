Increasing Adoption of Digital Badges and a Surge in Mircolearning Driving Growth in the Global Train-the-Trainer Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Train-The-Trainer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The train-the-trainer market is poised to grow by $1.15 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for effective ways of training, an increase in online training methods, and growing workforce diversity.



The train-the-trainer market is segmented as below:



By Delivery Method

Blended learning

Online learning

Training Program

Workshops

Certifications

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing adoption of digital badges as one of the prime reasons driving the train-the-trainer market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in microlearning and rise in social learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading train-the-trainer market vendors that include Bodhih Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dale Carnegie Training, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Langevin Learning Services, The Training Clinic, Udemy Inc., Udacity Inc., Velsoft, and WonderBotz. Also, the train-the-trainer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Delivery method

Market segments

Comparison by Delivery method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Delivery method

Market Segmentation by Training program

Market segments

Comparison by Training program

Workshops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Training program

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bodhih Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dale Carnegie Training

Langevin Learning Services

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

The Training Clinic

Udemy Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Velsoft

WonderBotz

