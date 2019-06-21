Increasing Adoption of Driving Monitoring System by the Automotive Giants is Anticipated to Boost the ADAS Market During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

HYDERABAD, India, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market is growing at a significant rate as the vehicle manufacturers are embracing and smart technologies to offer safer and future-ready vehicles by investing in ADAS systems. ADAS systems provide information regarding the road conditions, driver condition such as drowsiness, drunk state, and so on and help in avoiding on-road collisions by generating alerts on potential hazards while driving and allows the driver to take timely control of the vehicle as more than 20% of accidents occur due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Recent advancements in ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, collision avoidance system, lane departure warning systems, driver monitoring system and so on are set to drive the adoption of ADAS systems in the economy vehicles as well. Advanced Driver Assistance system uses various types of sensors to identify the state and behavior changes of the driver. At times, when drowsiness, fatigue, distraction and other disturbing patterns are sensed by the system it sends an alert message to the driver to take a break. Automotive companies are planning to combine the vestibular-ocular reflex (VOR) drowsiness detection and prediction system in the vehicles. Implementation of VOR will identify the driver behavior a few minutes prior the driver starts to experience drowsiness. Recently, Eyesight, a leader in edge computer vision solutions announced collaboration with Samsung Electronics for integrating its advanced AI based computer vision driver monitoring software into Samsung's in-cabin camera software which is capable of monitoring driver's gaze direction, pupil dilation, blink rate, head position, eye openness to detect drowsiness and distraction.

APAC holds a major share of ADAS market

APAC holds a major share of ADAS market due to an increase in number of passenger cars in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and so on. Hyundai Motors, the South Korean giant of automobile is planning to build car plant in Indonesia and Malaysia. Mahindra and Mahindra Co., an India player in utility vehicle segment is planning to set up assembly plant in South East Asia region with future target of becoming a global player in the segment. India is focusing on improving road safety in the country as a result of which all new cars introduced into the Indian market will have to meet much stringent crash test norms. By 2020, all existing cars will also be required to meet crash test norms and other safety features, such as reverse parking sensors and speed reminders as standard features. The growing sales of premium economy and business class vehicles in India, China, Japan and others are set to avail new growth opportunity to ADAS market during 2019-2025

ADAS Market Growth Drivers:

Advancement of sensors:

Most of the sensors such as radar, image, ultrasonic, LiDAR employed in the ADAS systems perform multitude of tasks, consuming a lot of energy. However, each sensor has its own limitation; to overcome these limits, researchers are combining different types of sensors to produce reliable and efficient output. These multi sensor systems not only reduce the cost but also increase the system reliability without compromising on the safety.

Apart from that sensing technology is also witnessing significant R&D to reduce the carbon footprint, energy consumption and withstand hard environmental conditions with additional technical features. DENSO launched a linear LIDAR capable of horizontal beam scanning capability. The company had also introduced a small-scaled and low-cost linear LIDAR which was commercialized in the automotive industry. This system was adopted by DAIHATSU's collision avoidance assistance system providing better safety for the driver as well the pedestrians.

Adoption of Advanced Monitoring Technology:

Automotive companies such as Hyundai Mobis are now planning to adopt pupil based monitoring technology to detect the behavioral changes of the driver. The use of this technology will replace the need of the complex biometric sensors which are integrated in steering wheels or seats.

R&D Investment:

Magna International Inc. which is an automotive supplier is in plans of partnering with Bosch and Delphi. The partnership incorporates an investment of $300m with a single aim — to develop the real-world self-driving vehicles with ADAS systems.

Innoviz a startup on LiDAR has received a total of $170m from various investors for self-driving cars. Innoviz's LiDAR will enhance the existing Harman's ADAS systems in autonomous vehicles.

The Major Players in this Market Include

The major companies in the ADAS market include Denso Corporation, Omron Corporation, Continental AG, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Gentex Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, VOXX International Corporation and others. In 2018, Hyundai Mobis has launched Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam (AADB), which provides safe vision by keeping the high beams turned on all the time synchronizing with the ADAS system.

Over the years, automotive companies have mainly focused on Vehicle safety and have been investing in developing various technologies to provide solutions for preventing the road accidents. Advanced Driver Assistance System automates, facilitates, and improves vehicular systems to assist drivers for a safe and better driving. The continuous developments in the ADAS such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, collision avoidance system, driver drowsiness detection are the major factors set to buoy the ADAS market during 2019-2025.

