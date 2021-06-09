Increasing Application in Electronics & Assembly Industry will Push Linear Motor Sales: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's study on global linear motor market projects a steady growth over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The market is forecast to surpass a valuation of over US$ 2 billion, exhibiting a strong growth of 6% CAGR through 2031.

Linear motor market outlook remains positive, thanks to the rising demand for coreless linear motors within diverse end use sectors. Advantages such as light weight, higher operating efficiency and less wastage of fuel are contributing towards linear motor market growth.

Demand for durable coreless linear motor across the electronics & assembly, packaging and semi-conductor industry will drive sales over the coming years.

Technological advancements in industrial production, including robotic automation and additive manufacturing, have improved the scope for adoption of linear motors.

Uptake of linear motors across China and Japan is increasing at an impressive pace owing to the easing manufacturing process. Furthermore, increasing application within aerospace, electronics and automotive industries is spurring the adoption of linear motors.

Additionally, surging application of linear motor in piezoelectric device manufacturing for higher precision is improving the demand.

Expansion of packaging industry is establishing unwavering revenue pools for semiconductor companies. Manufacturers are adopting linear motors replacing pneumatic cylinders in packaging applications for dynamic and durability drive.

For instance, LinMot, a U.S.-based linear motors and motor systems manufacturers has increased its product portfolio for packaging applications to offer flexibility in machinery used for feeding, sealing, and discharge end-use.

Hence, adoption of linear motors across various end-use sectors is accelerating the market growth throughout the forecast period.

"Surging demand of linear motor across various industries such as electronics & assembly, industrial automation, and semi-conductor and packaging, especially across China and Japan are offering remunerative opportunities for market players," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Increasing electronics application across the automotive industry is improving the demand for semi-conductors, generating lucrative opportunities for linear motor manufacturers

In terms of design, cylindrical linear motor will emerge as a lucrative segment throughout the forecast period

Coreless linear motor will witness impressive growth on the back of surging demand in packaging, semi-conductor, and automotive industries

Multi-axis linear motor segment is anticipated to be in demand over the coming years

China will be one of the most lucrative markets for linear motors through 2031

will be one of the most lucrative markets for linear motors through 2031 Increasing demand of linear motors within Japan's aerospace industry will spur the sales during the forecast period

aerospace industry will spur the sales during the forecast period Direct OEMs and distributors will collectively contribute maximum revenue for linear motor sales

Competitive Landscape

Key linear motor manufacturers are reliant on a slew of expansion strategies such as strategic mergers & collaborations, new product innovations and launches to maintain the competitive edge in the industry.

In 2019, ANCA motions announced the latest addition of LinX M series of tubular linear motor to support automation applications. The LinX M-series linear motor featured with an integrated position sensor with 10um of resolution, eliminating the need of an external encoder. The motor produces a continuous force range of 90N to 160 and a peak force range of up to 1,200N.

In May 2020, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., announced the launch of new linear conveyer module LCMR200.

In February 2021, ETEL SA, launched the new DXRH rotary axis with 360,000 lines encoder.

Prominent linear motor manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:

Aerotech Inc.

ANCA Group

BOSCH Rexroth

ETEL S.A.

FANUC Corporation

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

HIWIN Corporation

Jenney Science AG

KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

Kollmorgen Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Moog Inc.

NTI AG LinMot & MagSpring

Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Piezo Motor Uppsala AB

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sodick Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Linear Motor Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, offers an unbiased analysis on the global linear motor market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global linear motor market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:

Design

Flatbed Linear Motors

U-Channel Linear Motors

Cylindrical Linear Motors

Sales Channel

Direct OEMs

Direct System Integrators

Distributors

Axis

Single-axis Linear Motors

Multi-axis Linear Motors

Core

Iron Core Linear Motors

Coreless Linear Motors

Application

Electronics and Assembly Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical and Scientific Applications

Metrology

Transportation

High-load Applications

Flat Panel Display

Machine Tools - Metal Forming & Cutting

Packaging and Labeling

Printing

Robotics

Non-industrial Applications

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Region

North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) Europe (UK, Germany , France and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

& (GCC, and Rest of MEA) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the most prominent market for linear motors?

Which are the prominent manufacturers operating in the linear motor market?

Which is the most preferred design for linear motors?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market in the upcoming decade?

What are the key challenges faced by linear motor manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on linear motor market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Piezoelectric Motor Market - Piezoelectric motors were used in a huge number of innovative gadgets and equipment created for industrial and consumer environments throughout the last decade. Conventional electromagnetic motors are prone to mechanical breakdowns, piezoelectric motors have been utilized to replace them. The demand for piezoelectric motors is highest in North America. This is spurred by device manufacturers' integration of modern components to improve piezoelectric motor efficiency.

Drone Motor Market - Drone motor demand will rise as a result of low drone motor pricing and increased drone sales. They are being adopted by a number of countries for a variety of security applications. Furthermore, the growing demand for drones in different applications such as agricultural, military, oil & gas, and forestry is expected to provide sufficient chances for drone motors market competitors.

Micro Motor Market - Micro motor solutions has introduced a line of medical motors that can power a wide range of medical devices, including ventilators, surgical hand tools, breathing devices, radiation treatment devices, biopsy systems, therapeutic guns, and medical pumps. While medical and healthcare system automation is a well-known idea, the aforementioned medical micro motors stand out due to their superior compactness and high power performance.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to Industrial Goods & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR