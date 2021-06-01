Increasing Application of Industrial Air Compressor in Oil & Gas Industry to Bolster the Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial air compressor market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' projects an expansion of over 4.6% CAGR through 2021. The market is anticipated to register high growth due to surging demand from diverse end-use industries such as oil & gas, automotive & transportation, and food & beverage.

With rapid industrialization and increasing investment in mechanical equipment, the demand for industrial air compressor within oil and gas industry is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Expansion of oil & gas industry across various regions such as the U.S., India, China and GCC countries will bolster the growth of industrial air compressor market. Demand for rotary type industrial air compressors from various end-use sectors such as oil & gas will foster the sales throughout the forecast period.

Increasing investment for the expansion of oil & gas industry across the Middle East & Africa region is giving a boost to the demand of the industrial air compressor market. Extensive application of industrial air compressor in oil & gas pipelines across India, China, Russia and others is creating wide growth opportunities for the leading market players.

Increasing focus in the investment for brownfield & greenfield projects, coupled with enhanced research & development activities for sustainable solutions are providing ample of opportunities for the market players. As per FMI's analysis, the industrial air compressor market will surpass the valuation of US$ 26.7 billion in 2021.

"Increasing need for sustainable and economical solutions for power generation within various end-use sectors such as food & beverage, oil & gas, and transportation are creating opportunities for expansion within the market," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Industrial Air Compressor Market Study

Rotary type industrial air compressors accounts for over 30% of global market share backed by the high demand from oil & gas and automotive & transportation sectors

Double compression stage industrial air compressors are expected to witness higher demand due to their cost efficiency

The capacity segment of 0 HP to 500 HP will be highly popular among the manufacturers owing to their increased application in various end-use sector

In terms of end-use, oil & gas industry is poised to expand at over 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period

Surging adoption of industrial air compressors in the U.S. oil & industry will spur the sales over the coming years

Germany is accounted to hold the largest share of Europe's industrial air compressor market

is accounted to hold the largest share of industrial air compressor market China's industrial air compressor sales are set to grow at 5.7% through 2021

industrial air compressor sales are set to grow at 5.7% through 2021 India is expected to register highest demand of industrial air compressor within South Asia through 2021

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI, the market is highly consolidated, in which leading players are accounted for over 75% of the market share. Key manufacturers are focusing on offering customized solutions to appropriate end-use industries. Product innovation and adoption of high-end technology are also the strategies adopted by some large-scale and mid-scale manufacturers.

Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights include:

Atlas Copco

Baker Hughes Company

Bauer Kompressoren GmbH

Burckhardt

ELGi

GE

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.

Howden Group

IHI Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser Kompressoren

Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd.

Kobelco Compressors

MAN SE

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Quincy Compressor

Siemens Energy AG

Sullair LLC

More Insights on the Global Industrial air compressor Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial air compressor market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Technology

Rotary

Reciprocating

Centrifugal

Axial

By Capacity

Up to 500 HP

500 - 2000 HP

2000 - 5000 HP

5000 - 12000 HP

12000 - 20000 HP

Above 20000 HP

By Compression Stage

Single Stage

Double Stage

Multistage

By Driver Type

Electric

Natural Gas

Fuel Driven

End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metals

Industrial Air Separation

Other manufacturing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market for industrial air compressor will expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global industrial air compressor market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the industrial air compressor sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of industrial air compressor market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on industrial air compressor market?

SOURCE Future Market Insights