Increasing Automation in Manufacturing and Laboratories to Proliferate Pharmaceutical Robots Market | CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach USD 360 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Products (Traditional Robots and Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots); Applications (Picking & Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, and Laboratory Applications); End-Users (Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Laboratories); Regions and Countries.

The Pharmaceutical Robots market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Pharmaceutical Robots market. The Pharmaceutical Robots market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Pharmaceutical Robots market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The pharmaceuticals robots' market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The production of various drugs must be accurate and efficient in the pharmaceutical sector. As a result, integrating robots in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals increases quality while lowering costs and time. Moreover, inspection, packaging, laboratories, and the creation of tailored medicines are all areas where robots are beneficial. In addition, the type of automation known as a robotic system has several axes of motion and may be programmed to carry out any task. With rising demands for precision, output, and faster turnaround times, automation and robotics have gained traction in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the major players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC America Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Seiko Epson Corporation, Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kuka AG.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the healthcare robotics market to curtail the spread of the virus and prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients, healthcare institutions across the world reduced elective surgeries that have led to a decline in new product acquisition by healthcare facilities. Also, the reduction in elective surgeries has led to a reduction in revenues for the healthcare robots market owing to the decline in the sales of robotic systems and their instruments & accessories.

Based on application, the market is segmented into picking and packaging, an inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging category is to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for customized packaging designs and the benefits of using robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing is like their high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, reduced risk of accidents, and better use of floor space, which are factors that have contributed to the segment's lucrative growth.

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical robots' market has been classified into pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. Among them, the pharmaceutical companies' category is to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of activities backed by growing disposable income and surging per capita spending of individuals in the emerging economies of the region is driving the growth of the market. The presence of a large number of local pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan and China are fueling the industrial robots market in the Asia Pacific. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies with large manufacturing units in these countries is expected to propel the growth of this region.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Pharmaceutical Robots market?

Which factors are influencing the Pharmaceutical Robots market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Pharmaceutical Robots market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Pharmaceutical Robots market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Pharmaceutical Robots market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market size 2028 USD 360 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, China, Japan, India Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC America Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Seiko Epson Corporation, Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kuka AG. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Application; By End-User; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

