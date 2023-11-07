Increasing Competition and Product Launches Drive Growth in the Global Skin Care Supplements Market, With a Projected CAGR of 7.9%

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Care Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Oral, Topical), By Content Type, By Formulation, By Application, By Gender, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin care supplements market size is expected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of herbal or natural ingredients and growing launches of complexion care products are projected to drive the global market for skincare supplements. In addition, increasing competition due to growing customer demand and the rising focus of industry participants to manufacture quality supplements is another crucial aspect boosting market demand.



The increasing number of product launches from various companies is the major market-driving factor. For instance, in August 2023, Clearstem launched a skin supplement for acne prevention named MINDBODYSKIN 2. The supplement helps reduce acne for people using antidepressants. The growing competition in the market and tailored product offerings are expected to support market growth. The industry competition is rising due to the increasing emphasis of major beauty players on supplementation products. For instance, in June 2020, L'Oreal agreed to acquire the U.S.-based skincare company Thayers Natural Remedies, a brand of Henry Thayer Company. The brand offers various products for skin care, including blemish-clearing and a radiance-boosting collection.



Moreover, the rising incidence of dermis and complexion problems due to increasing pollution levels and busy lifestyles is also anticipated to boost the supplementation market for skincare products. Various studies and research projects are being published, focusing on the impact of pollution on skin.

Companies Mentioned

Amway

HUM Nutrition, Inc.

Nestle

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Plix The Plant Fix

Unilever (Murad LLC)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Neutrogena)

Perricone MD

TCH, Inc. (Researveage )

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Skin Care Supplements Market Report Highlights

Oral supplements dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 63.5%, which can be attributed to the presence of numerous oral supplements targeting various skin conditions

In terms of the content type, the chemical segment was the largest revenue contributor for the industry, with a share of 76.1%. In contrast, the organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising awareness about plant-based and herbal products

In the formulation segment, tablets & capsules dominated the industry with a revenue share of 52.2% in 2022. The higher revenue share is attributed to the growing popularity of effervescent tablet formulations

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the global skincare supplements industry with a share of 70.1% in 2022. In contrast, the online segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the projected period

The female end-use segment contributed to the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the growing product launches catering to the demand of females. On the other hand, the male segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing focus of men on their wellness and skincare

In terms of application, the skin aging segment led the market with a revenue share of 29.8% in 2022. In contrast, the skin hydration segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the availability of numerous products for skin hydration

Asia Pacific dominated the global industry in 2022 with a revenue share of 46.34%, owing to the rising incidences of skin aging problems among older people in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing awareness about skin care supplements

3.2.1.2. Rising adoption of natural or plant-based products

3.2.1.3. Increasing accessibility of supplements

3.2.1.4. Rising social media marketing opted by manufacturers

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Adverse effects associated with certain skin supplements

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Type Business Analysis

4.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Oral Supplements

4.2.1. Oral Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Topical Supplements

4.3.1. Topical Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Content Type Business Analysis

5.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Content Type Movement Analysis

5.2. Organic Supplements

5.2.1. Organic supplements market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Chemical Supplements

5.3.1. Chemical supplements market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Formulation Business Analysis

6.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Formulation Movement Analysis

6.2. Tablets

6.2.1. Tablets Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Capsules

6.3.1. Capsules Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Liquids

6.4.1. Liquids Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Powders

6.5.1. Powders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Other Formulations Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. Skin Aging

7.2.1. Skin Aging Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Skin Hydration

7.3.1. Skin Hydration Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Acne & Blemishes

7.4.1. Acne & Blemishes Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Skin Brightening

7.5.1. Skin Brightening Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Others Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Gender Business Analysis

8.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Gender Movement Analysis

8.2. Female

8.2.1. Female Skin Care Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Male

8.3.1. Male Skin Care Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

9.1. Skin Care Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

9.2. Online

9.2.1. Online Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.2.2. E-commerce

9.2.2.1. E-commerce market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.2.3. Company website

9.2.3.1. Company website market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3. Offline

9.3.1. Offline Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.2. Pharmacies

9.3.2.1. Pharmacies market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.3. Supermarkets

9.3.3.1. Supermarkets market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.4. Others

9.3.4.1. Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

