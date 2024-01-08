Increasing Construction Activities and Safety Regulations to Steer Thermostatic Mixing Valve Market Past US$ 1,898.7 Million in 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety rules the hot water: TMV market poised for sizzle - FMI. Building codes simmer, fueling demand for TMVs as vital safety heroes. Lucrative opportunities await manufacturers & distributors. Dive deeper: explore our report and claim your stake in this burgeoning market.

The Global Thermostatic Mixing Valve Market value is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,191.4 million in 2023 to US$ 1,898.7 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, thermostatic mixing valve sales are projected to surge at 4.8% CAGR.

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market Driving Factors

Multiple factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the thermostatic mixing valve industry during the assessment period. These include rapid urbanization, a growing construction sector, rising demand for smart plumbing solutions, and the implementation of stringent safety regulations.

Thermostatic mixing valves (TMVs) have become essential plumbing devices across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This is because these solutions help prevent scalding, especially in baths and showers where abrupt changes in water temperature can be dangerous.

The growing use of thermostatic mixing valves in the residential sector is set to drive the global market forward. Similarly, thermostatic mixing valve demand is expected to rise due to enhancing laws by various regulatory bodies to use thermostatic mixing valves for plumbing applications.

A key trend observed in the thermostatic mixing valve market is the ongoing investments in new product development. Manufacturers are focused on providing cost-effective and innovative solutions for consumers. As a result, they are coming up with novel solutions.

Other factors expected to create growth opportunities for TMV manufacturers include:

• Growing awareness towards safety from the scalding in child care & nursing homes

• Rising focus on energy efficiency

• Surging prevalence of waterborne disease

• Increasing construction activities, especially in developing regions

Key Takeaways from Market Study-

• Global sales of thermostatic mixing valves are expected to total US$ 1,898.7 million by 2033.

• By application, the residential segment is poised to witness a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

• By nominal diameter, the DN 20 segment is set to advance at a 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

• Sales in the United Kingdom are projected to rise at a 6.5% CAGR through 2033.

• The United States market value is anticipated to reach US$ 630.2 million by 2033.

"Rising awareness toward safety from scalding is a key factor behind the growth of the thermostatic mixing valve industry. Besides this, expanding construction activities across developing regions will likely create growth prospects for TMV manufacturers," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market Research Report Scope:

Attribute Details Current Market Value (2023) US$ 1,191.4 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 1,898.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.8 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered By Nominal Diameter:

DN 15



DN 20



DN 25

By Capacity:

Up to 5 GPM



5 to 10 GPM



10 to 15 GPM

By Valve Type:

Emergency



High/Low



Point-of-use



Standard

By Application:

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

By Regions:

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe United States

Canada

Mexico

China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

South Africa

GCC Countries

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Others Key Companies Profiled Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Reliance Worldwide Corporation

MISUMI Group Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Watts Water Technologies Company Danfoss A/S

Bradley Corporation

Armstrong International Inc.

Caleffi S.p.A

Afriso-Euro-Index GmbH

Pegler Yorkshire ESBE Group

Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG

Bianchi F.lli S.P.A

Leonard Valve Company

Geann Industrial Co. Ltd

Others













Recent Developments Thermostatic Mixing Valve Market:

• In October 2020, a new range of valves was introduced by RWC to meet growing end user demand.

• In February 2020, a new thermostatic mixing valve was launched by Bradley Corporation for commercial applications.

