Increasing Demand For Animal-Derived Food Products Is Driving The Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market

The Business Research Company's animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising demand for animal-derived food products is driving the growth of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. Animal-derived food products such as milk, eggs, meat, and others are a major source of nutrition and play a prominent role in the human diet. The companies/institutions involved in the production of animal-derived foods are focusing on developing a healthy herd or a disease-free herd through the utilization of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials on a precautionary basis. According to the data published in the Packaged Facts report on Global Meat & Poultry Trends, global meat and poultry consumption is expected to reach 313 million metric tons in 2023, at a year-on-year growth rate of 1.4%. Therefore, increasing demand for animal-derived food products is expected to boost demand for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials during the forecast period.

The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2021 to $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.11%. The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market growth is expected to reach $5.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04%.

Request A Free Sample Of The Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market Report

Strategic Partnership – A Rising Trend In The Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. The companies operating in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobial sectors are entering into strategic partnerships with relevant industry players for the research and development of innovative animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. In May 2022, Gnubiotics Sciences, a Switzerland-based biotech company working to solve microbiome-related health conditions in humans and animals, entered into a partnership with ADM, a USA-based developer of human and health nutrition solutions, to commercialize new microbiome solutions for companion animal health and wellbeing.

North America Was The Largest Region In The Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market In 2021

North America was the largest region in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market forecast are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Industry Segmentation

The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market analysis is segmented -

By Type of Product: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Sulfonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Lincosamides, Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporins, Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics By Mode of Delivery: Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injection, Others By Animal Type: Food-Producing Animals, Companion Animals

See More On The Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Veterinary Antibiotics Market 2022 – By Product (Anti-Parasitic, Anti-Bacterial, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug, Others), By End User (Farm Animals , Companion Animals), By Administration (Premixes, Injections, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Consultation, Surgery, Medicine), By Animal Type (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), By End User (Animal Care, Animal Rescue) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Meat Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Pork, Mutton Other Meat Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Product Type (Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved), By Nature (Organic, Conventional)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company