Increasing Demand for Efficient and Reliable Power Transmission to Propel Growth of Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market; TMR Projects Valuation to Rise Up To ~US$2.2 bn by 2027

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has been following the movements happening across the global fault circuit indictor market. The research report published by TMR provides in detail the growth factors, challenges, trends, and projections about the development of the global market. According to the business intelligence report, the fault circuit indicator market is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of 6% for the given forecast period between 2019 and 2027. With this rate of development, the valuation of the fault circuit indicator market is expected to rise up to US$2.2 bn by the fall 2027. The research report tries to shed light on different parameters that are shaping up the market growth.

Key Findings in the Research Report

In recent years, analytics have become an integral part of fault indicator circuits. Companies in the global market are shifting their focus on making highly informed and research based decision making modes to gather vast amounts of data and turn them into meaningful insights.

The global market is broadly segmented in terms of type, end user, application, and region. In terms of type, the market further segmented into current reset, electrostatic reset, test point rest, and others.

Based on end-user the fault circuit indicator market is further segmented into industrial, utilities, transport and infrastructure, and others. Of these, the segment of transport and infrastructure is expected to show a promising rate of growth in the near future.

In terms of application, the global market is further classified into overhead and underground.

Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market – Key Driving Factors

There are several factors that are shaping up the growth curve of the global fault circuit indicator market. Some of the important factors are mentioned below:

In recent years, the power industry has undergone fundamental changes. There has been a constant demand for efficient and reliable power supply. Moreover, the requirement for strong sustainability policies and rise of newer FLISR technologies has been prominent. Such developments are working in favor of improving the sales of fault circuit indicator in the power industry and thus driving the growth of the market.

The efficiency and reliability of power grids has always been a vital issue. Short circuits in these power plants and electric grids can lead to damaging of entire system and also a longer downtime. This can be very unfruitful for business. Thus, they need fault circuit indicators to accurately pinpoint the fault location and minimize downtimes.

Another important driving factor for the development of the global fault circuit indicator market is growing amount of investments put in by leading power utilities to improve their current transmission and distribution infrastructure. The bid to make this infrastructure more modern and intelligent can present additional growth opportunities for the overall development of the global fault circuit indicator market.

Moreover, increasing spending on the improvement, upgrade, and modernization of power infrastructure is also expected act as a key driving factor for increasing the sales of fault circuit indicators.

Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market – Key Restraining Factor

Even though the market is moving towards a considerable valuation, there are a few factors that might impede its development in coming years and stop if from fulfilling its complete potential. Some of the important challenges in front of the leading companies in the fault circuit indicator market are given below:

One of the biggest restraining factor for the market development is the high installation cost associated with these systems. The computational analysis and the overall system is quite complicated, which further adds to its costs.

In addition to this, higher maintenance costs are also a key issue in front of the leading companies in the global market.

However, they are working towards developing newer products with simpler data output and lower production cost that will compensate for the possible losses in the future.

Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, the global market is expected to be dominated by the region of Asia Pacific in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly due to the increasing investments for the development of industrial and power infrastructure.

in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly due to the increasing investments for the development of industrial and power infrastructure. Europe market is also expected to witness a promising growth in coming years. This is due to the growing demand for fault circuit indicators for mass transportation and renewable power generation plants.

Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the Key players operating in the global fault circuit indicator market are Eaton Corporation, Thomas & Betts, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Schneider Electric, Littelfuse, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, and C&S Electric Limited.

Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Segmentation

Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Type

Current Reset

Test Point Reset

Electrostatic Reset

Others

Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Application

Underground

Overhead

Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by End User

Utilities

Industry

Transport & Infrastructure

Others

Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

