Increasing Demand for Innovative Packaging Process in the Pharmaceutical Sector is Driving the Deblistering Machine Market Growth: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deblistering machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031, as per a study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The automation of existing machinery and demand for application-oriented deblistering machines are fueling the demand for both automatic and semi-automatic machines in the market.

Increasing manufacturing output from the global pharmaceutical industry has created a strong need for deblistering machines and packaging solutions. Several manufacturers are preferring automated deblistering machines for faster processing and to reduce unnecessary labor costs, as per ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI.

Growing emphasis on research and development in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to propel the demand for efficient deblistering machines. The availability of automatic and semi-automatic deblistering machines allows customization as per the end users' requirements, generating demand in the market.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has provided opportunities to the market players operating in the deblistering machine market, due to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and the need for drugs and treatments for containing the virus, find FMI in this study.

Currently, North America is showcasing significant demand for deblistering machines, owing to the presence of some of the key market players and a high preference for technological automation in the pharmaceutical sector. Increasing research and development, coupled with product maximization is creating demand for deblistering machines in the region.

"Rising demand for technologically enhanced deblistering machines, owing to increased manufacturing output in the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with increasing investment in research and development, is fueling the growth of the market," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Automatic deblistering machines are dominating the market, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5%.

Manual and semi-automatic variants are attracting manufacturers' attention due to relatively lower purchase costs.

As per FMI's analysis, 40 to 80 BPM is a highly preferred segment in the deblistering machines market.

North America is dominating the deblistering machines market owing to the increasing demand for advanced pharmaceutical product packaging.

Manufacturers in the China market are capitalizing on high production supported by low investments and production costs.

Prominent Drivers:

Increasing manufacturing output by the pharmaceutical industry will drive the deblistering machines market growth.

Customization as per the end-user's requirement in automatic and semi-automatic deblistering machines will propel the demand in the market.

Inclination of manufacturers towards automated deblistering systems to facilitate the overall deblistering process is fueling the market growth.

Key Restraints:

Manufacturing defaults and quality concerns will have a negative impact on sales in the market.

High custom duties and taxes imposed on importing deblistering machines in various regions will hinder the market growth.

Inability to afford high-cost machinery by small manufacturers will negatively affect the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global diblistering machines market are focusing on the current need from the pharmaceutical sector and are trying to maintain a competitive edge in the market by offering next-gen automated deblistering machines. For instance:

Stripfoil Debelistering Technology is offering its fully automated deblistering machine with an operating speed of 80 to 140 blisters per minute. These machines are capable of deblistering almost all types of blister formats.

SEPHA has launched a new range of deblistering machines with features including automatic feed and an improved user interface with fault indicators, easy tooling changeover, and variable speed up to 60 blisters per minute.

Some Leading Players Profiled by FMI in the Deblistering Machine Market include:

Omnicell, Inc

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

ACG Worldwide Private Limited

RBP Bauer GmbH

Sepha Limited

Stripfoil Deblistering Technology

Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd

O.M.A.R. S.r.l

SaintyCo International Group

Elmach Packages India Pvt. Ltd

More Insights on FMI's Deblistering Machines Market

The latest market study on the global deblistering machines market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Automation

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Operating Speed

Up to 40 BPM

40 to 80 BPM

Above 80 BPM

End Use

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Pharmacies

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Medical Waste Recyclers

Contract Manufacturers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

