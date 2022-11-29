Increasing dental disorders worldwide are expected to proliferate the Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market |CAGR: ~7%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Dental Implants and Abutment Systems); Material (Titanium, Zirconium, and Others); End-Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others); Region/Country.

The dental implant abutment systems market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the dental implant abutment systems market. The dental implant abutment systems market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the dental implant abutment systems market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

An artificial tooth root is called a dental implant. Your jawbone and the implant fuse together to create a stable base for a prosthesis (artificial tooth). Abutments are the connecting parts that attach the prosthesis to the implants. The growth of the dental implant abutment systems market can be attributed to the growing adoption of tobacco and smoking which can cause detrimental effects on dental health leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental problems. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who smoke have untreated tooth decay. Almost 40% of adults aged 20 to 64 who currently smoke cigarettes have untreated tooth decay. Also, nearly 43% of adults aged 65 or older who currently smoke cigarettes have lost all their teeth.

The Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid technological advancement, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and increasing awareness among the population globally about oral care issues are some of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include AB Dental Devices Ltd, Zimmer Dental, Zest Anchors LLC, Glidewell Laboratories, Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Bioconcept Co., Ltd, Cortex Dental, Ditron Dental, Friadent GmbH, Henry Schein Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The dental implant abutment systems market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the lockdown restrictions worldwide and delays in dental implant surgeries.

The global dental implant abutment systems market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product, the dental implant abutment systems market is segmented into dental implants and abutment systems. The dental implants segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and it is estimated that it will grow rapidly during the projected timeframe owing to the growing need for implants among the ageing population as they are at a higher risk of suffering from tooth decay and other oral problems.

Based on material, the dental implant abutment systems market is divided into titanium, zirconium and others. The titanium segment grabbed a significant market share in 2020 and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high success rate of titanium implants and the ability of this material to provide a number of options for surface modification.

Based on end-users, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This can be due to an increased preference of patients to get treatment in hospitals owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals, availability of technologically advanced equipment, and a well-established & robust infrastructure.

Dental implant abutment systems Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as the growing prevalence of oral diseases and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing geriatric population and the presence of key market players in the region are also some of the prominent factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, the number of Americans aged 60 and older increased by 34% from 55.7 million to 74.6 million between 2009 and 2019.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Dental Implant Abutment Systems market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the dental implant abutment systems market?

Which factors are influencing the dental implant abutment systems market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the dental implant abutment systems market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the dental implant abutment systems market?

What are the demanding global regions of the dental implant abutment systems market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market size 2020 USD 4 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled AB Dental Devices Ltd, Zimmer Dental, Zest Anchors LLC, Glidewell Laboratories, Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Bioconcept Co., Ltd, Cortex Dental, Ditron Dental, Friadent GmbH, Henry Schein Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Material; By End-Users; By Region/Country

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.