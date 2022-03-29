Increasing financial security, helping people live healthier lives and advancing sustainable investing - the focus of Sun Life's efforts in 2021 Sustainability Report

"We're proud of our sustainability accomplishments this past year, all achieved under the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic and global health crisis," said Alanna Boyd, Senior Vice-President, and Chief Sustainabiity Officer. "Our work builds on our Purpose and contributes to a more inclusive and sustainable future. Our efforts have had a meaningful impact in increasing financial security, fostering health and well-being and advancing sustainable investing. In 2021, Sun Life made being "Sustainability Driven" a core part of our business strategy, effectively doubling-down on our sustainability commitment and signalling our intention to do more."

Boyd added, "Companies and business leaders play an important role in driving the sustainability agenda. Sun Life is working to bring sustainability to life in everything we do – to direct our efforts in ways that are both good for our company and stakeholders, and beneficial to society now and for generations to come."

Key highlights from Sun Life's 2021 Sustainability Report:

Increasing Financial Security

Helped Clients in Canada take 1.4 million positive financial actions to increase their financial security.

take 1.4 million positive financial actions to increase their financial security. Made it easier for Clients in Canada to access life insurance coverage. Sun Life Clients aged 18 – 40 may qualify for up to $5 million in life insurance coverage without lab exams – a first for the industry.

to access life insurance coverage. Sun Life Clients aged 18 – 40 may qualify for up to in life insurance coverage without lab exams – a first for the industry. Advocated with U.S. Congress for paid family and medical leave, so Americans don't have to choose between working and caring for themselves or a loved one.

Fostering Healthier Lives

378,000 positive health actions taken by Clients in Canada after a nudge from Sun Life's digital coach, Ella.

after a nudge from Sun Life's digital coach, Ella. Expanded mental health solutions for employers in Canada and the U.S., helping them to create workplaces that protect and prioritize mental health. This included piloting our Mental Health Coach in Canada , which prompted 55% of participants to meet with a mental health professional and 32% to make lifestyle interventions.

and the U.S., helping them to create workplaces that protect and prioritize mental health. This included piloting our Mental Health Coach in , which prompted 55% of participants to meet with a mental health professional and 32% to make lifestyle interventions. Supported individuals in obtaining the health coverage they need through new and expanded digital offerings: Health Navigator powered by PinnacleCare in the U.S., Personal Accident and Cancer solutions in Vietnam , and expanded Lumino Health Virtual Care in Canada including the launch of a mobile app that provides on-demand access to health care.

, and expanded Lumino Health Virtual Care in including the launch of a mobile app that provides on-demand access to health care. Donated over $1 million worldwide for a total contribution of $4.5 million since the start of the pandemic, to support people and communities affected by COVID-19.

Advancing Sustainable Investing

Announced goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 for investments across Sun Life's general account, with interim targets to be established in 2022.

Made good progress towards Sun Life's sustainable investment commitment with $6.8 billion in new sustainable investments in 2021. The company set a goal in 2021 of $20 billion in new sustainable investments by 2025. Its current portfolio value of sustainable investments is $65 billion . Examples of typical investments include solar, wind and hydro renewable energy investments, energy efficiency projects and social infrastructure projects, such as affordable housing and long-term care facilities.

in new sustainable investments in 2021. The company set a goal in 2021 of in new sustainable investments by 2025. Its current portfolio value of sustainable investments is . Examples of typical investments include solar, wind and hydro renewable energy investments, energy efficiency projects and social infrastructure projects, such as affordable housing and long-term care facilities. Launched the Sun Life Malaysia Global Sustainable Fund, the first sustainable investment-linked fund available to Malaysians.

Trusted and Responsible Business

Developed a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy, outlining Sun Life's focus areas, ongoing progress and promise to keep pushing for action. Sun Life has established 2025 goals, including achieving greater representation at leadership levels, with a target of 50% women in VP+ roles globally, 25% underrepresented ethnicities in VP+ roles in North America , and obtaining Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification in Canada in support of Indigenous communities.

, and obtaining Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification in in support of Indigenous communities. Improved transparency around privacy practices, with updated, plain-language content in Sun Life's Global Privacy Statement. This helps Clients and the public to better understand what they can expect when the company collects and uses their personal information. The statement reinforces Sun Life's promise to do what's right, rather than only what laws require.

Appointed Sun Life's first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), reporting directly to the CEO, with overall accountability for sustainability, including climate change.

Achieved CarbonNeutral company certification across Sun Life's global business operations.

Continued advocacy and collaboration with external stakeholders to develop supportive net-zero programs and policies that pave a path towards decarbonization.

Since 2014, Sun Life has used the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework to guide its reporting. Sun Life's 2021 Sustainability Report is developed in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option and reports on relevant disclosure topics identified in the Insurance and Asset Management standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

For more information about Sun Life's sustainability efforts, visit www.sunlife.com/sustainability and read the 2021 Sustainability Report.

