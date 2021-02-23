Increasing Geriatric Population and Technological Developments to Drive Global Mobility Aid Devices Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility aid devices are developed to benefit the disabled and elderly community who has trouble getting about. In home care environments, these devices are also useful for transferring patients who have trouble moving around. Due to the various technological developments, these devices are increasing in popularity across the globe. A powered wheelchair, for instance, offers a number of features, such as wafer boards, sip and puff drive control, touchpad control, finger control, and traditional joystick that make it easier to use the device. Such innovations are expected to foster development of the global mobility aid devices market in the years to come.

The global mobility aid devices market is likely to be driven by a rise in the geriatric population across the globe. Rise in the geriatric population coupled with increase in age-related mobility issues are expected to fuel growth of the market over analysis timeline, from 2018 to 2026. It is also likely that the need for mobility devices at the time of physical illness and injury is likely to augur well for the global mobility aid devices market in the near future.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Mobility Aid Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

The global mobility aid devices market is anticipated to clock a growth rate of ~5.5% CAGR over the forecast tenure, from 2018 to 2026. In the next few years, the number of people aged 65 or more is projected to grow rapidly. Assistive technologies mitigate problems in carrying out day-to-day operations. Increased life expectancy has contributed to an augmented demand for technology for assistive mobility. Rising demand for these devices from the geriatric population is anticipated to benefit the market in the near future.

Request Brochure of Mobility Aid Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Key Findings of Mobility Aid Devices Market Study

Innovations in the Mobility Aid Devices to Boost Demand in the Market

Augmented investment in research and development by major players in the industry results in technologically superior devices to support the disabled and elderly population. In addition to that, it is predicted that favorable reimbursements policies, improved buying power, and economic growth are expected to drive widespread adoption of these high-value products worldwide. These factors are likely to boost growth of the global mobility aid devices market in the forthcoming years. These devices have demonstrated ability to improve the quality of life, which is why innovative technologies in mobility aid devices are getting popular among the disabled population. Development of self-driving wheelchair is expected to assist individuals with limited mobility and is projected to be an opportunity for businesses to generate revenue.

Purchase the Mobility Aid Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

North America to Present High Growth Opportunities for the Market Players

Given the high spending potential, availability of advanced mobility aid devices, and awareness of various powered wheelchairs, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the overall mobility aid devices market. The region presents lucrative prospects for such technologically advanced device manufacturers. In addition, the willingness of patients to spend on cutting-edge medical devices is likely to improve the North American market, which is likely to benefit the regional market in the future.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/custom-research.php

Mobility Aid Devices Market: Key Driving Factors

In the forthcoming years, economic growth as well as increasing usage of technologically advanced products such as highly advanced powered wheelchairs for day-to-day activities is anticipated to support growth of the global mobility aid devices market.

In various assisted living facilities, such as old-age homes, senior citizens and patients affected with some or the other kind of illnesses, such as rheumatoid arthritis, injury of spine, and rheumatoid arthritis can benefit from these devices.

Mobility Aid Devices Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major manufacturers found in the global mobility aid devices market are MEYRA Group, GF Health Products, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., Investor AB (Patricia Industries-Permobil), and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Wheelchairs Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wheelchairs-market.html

Assisted Living Technologies Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assisted-living-technologies-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mobility-aid-devices-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research