Increasing Global Purchasing Power is Leading to Electronics-market Boom

According to Global Market Insights, the Global Consumer Electronics Market is predicted to surpass USD 1.5 Trillion by 2024. Technological advancements in devices such as smartphones, earphones & headphones, tablets and more are anticipated to fuel the consumer electronics market growth. The report also indicates that the increasing demand for the consumer electronics is largely attributed to improving the purchasing power of individuals around the world, especially in emerging markets where penetration of energy-efficient appliances and new technologies is on the rise. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFON), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI), Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM)

In the United States, consumer enthusiasm for new technologies is exceeding expectations. According to Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, "Driven by consumer demand for the products we already know and love, as well as new, innovative technologies, revenue growth in the consumer technology industry is exceeding expectations… Not only are breakthrough technologies changing our lives for the better - such as drones delivering medical supplies to remote areas or the use of VR in patient care - tech is also a key driver of the U.S. economy, outpacing GDP growth, and reinforcing America's role as a global leader in innovation."

Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFON) previously InfoSonics Corporation, announced earlier last week that, "it has changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), effective today. The Company's stock symbol remains unchanged at this time, but the name change resulted in a new CUSIP number (21640C 105) for the Company's common stock offered on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company intends to soon launch a new corporate website at http://www.coolholdings.com , which will include a new investor relations section containing stock information, corporate governance information and other materials of interest to investors."

"The name change to Cool Holdings represents a shift and diversification of our strategy," said Andy DeFrancesco, Chairman of the Board. "Effective today our focus is to continue the expansion of our strong partnership with Apple®, one of the world's largest and most iconic brands, and to exploit additional investment and acquisition opportunities of minority and majority interests in other premium retail brands to accelerate profitable growth."

"We will continue expanding the retail footprint of our OneClick® branded stores to become the largest authorized reseller of Apple® products and services in the Americas. Cool Holdings will fully leverage the experience and successful track record of our board of directors and strategic investors, who have been involved in other premium brands such as Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt, Blimpie Subs, Taco Time, Jamba Juice and Aphria MMJ. We believe that our team's global network, retail operational experience, ability to acquire prime retail locations and storefronts, coupled with our marketing and execution ability and commitment to success will translate to profitable growth of our Company, and ultimately to handsome returns to our shareholders.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company focusing on premium retail brands. It is currently comprised of OneClick®, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple® Premier Partner, APR (Apple® Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple® Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs; Icon Networks, an authorized distributor to the OneClick® stores and other resellers of Apple® products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands; and verykool®, a brand of wireless handsets, tablets and related products the Company sells to carriers, distributors and retailers in Latin America."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of mobile communication, media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. iPhone users in the United States who call 911 will be able to automatically and securely share their location data with first responders beginning later this year with iOS 12, providing faster and more accurate information to help reduce emergency response times. The Company recently announced that it will also use RapidSOS's Internet Protocol-based data pipeline to quickly and securely share HELO location data with 911 centers, improving response time when lives and property are at risk. RapidSOS's system will deliver the emergency location data of iOS users by integrating with many 911 centers' existing software, which rely on industry-standard protocols. In keeping with Apple's focus on privacy, user data cannot be used for any non-emergency purpose and only the responding 911 center will have access to the user's location during an emergency call. "Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance."

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-¬critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. The City of Portsmouth will deploy Motorola Solutions' ASTRO 25 radio system to provide state-of-the-art mission-critical communications technology and interoperable coverage to its first responders. This multi-million-dollar contract builds on Motorola Solutions' three-decade relationship with Portsmouth to modernize the City's emergency communications platform and integrate with its approximately 1,000 P25 APX radios currently deployed. With more than 500 implementations of the ASTRO 25 complete, Motorola Solutions has extensive experience and proven results in completing installation on time and on budget. This system also enhances security with radio verification and encryption to prevent third-parties from accessing conversations that includes mission-critical and/or personal information. "For more than 30 years, Motorola Solutions has teamed up with the City of Portsmouth to equip first responders with reliable communications equipment to perform their mission-critical work," said Mike Leonard, Mid-Atlantic Territory Vice-President at Motorola Solutions. "This deployment represents Portsmouth's continued investment in not just the latest in critical communications technology, but also in maintaining the highest levels of safety in its community."

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Acacia Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and Oclaro, Inc., recently announced that they are enabling a multi-vendor environment of fully interoperable CFP2-DCO modules based on Acacia's Meru DSP. Oclaro plans to launch a new CFP2-DCO module that will feature plug-and-play compatibility with the Acacia CFP2-DCO, providing customers with two proven coherent optics suppliers for the 100/200G CFP2-DCO form factor. CFP2-DCOs are becoming increasingly important for higher-speed optical networks because they integrate the coherent DSP into the pluggable module. The digital host interface enables simpler integration between module and system, resulting in faster service activation and a pay-as-you-grow deployment model for telecommunication providers, whereby the cost of additional ports can be deferred until additional services are needed. "Our 43Gbaud Coherent Transmitter Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly is at the heart of our CFP2-DCO. The TROSA leverages proven Indium Phosphide PIC technology from Oclaro's highly successful CFP2-ACO to achieve industry-leading optical performance in a small form factor," said Beck Mason, President of the Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro. "By establishing a fully interoperable solution with Acacia, our customers will have two sources of supply for these critical components, enabling them to efficiently upgrade their networks to higher speeds."

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. The Company recently announced Gogo as the newest value-added manufacturer for Iridium Certus aviation terminals. Gogo has also been selected as an Iridium Certus service provider, making it the first company to design and manufacture terminals, while also providing the new L-band broadband service for business aviation. Iridium Certus is the ideal solution for airline flight-deck communications, rotorcraft, and business jet flight-deck and cabin connectivity. Iridium Certus will bring broadband functionality, with enterprise-grade quality of service, to the aviation industry. The service will deliver faster speeds and offer smaller form factor antennas featuring a range of throughput and service options. These options will enable a variety of capabilities for cockpit safety and electronic flight bag services as well as cabin business applications. Enabled by Iridium NEXT, Iridium Certus is poised to deliver the fastest L-band broadband speeds on the market, with eventual speeds of approximately 1.4Mbps. "We are thrilled to welcome Gogo to the Iridium Certus family as both a manufacturing partner and a service provider," said Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President, Iridium. "Iridium Certus is going to change the way the aviation industry communicates by introducing faster speeds and smaller hardware, all at competitive price points. Iridium Certus can support the entire aircraft, from the flight deck to the cabin, creating a truly connected flying experience."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned within this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Cool Holdings, Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated four thousand dollars by winning media. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com