Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Underscore Growth in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAGR of 3.8% will be recorded by the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market from 2019 to 2027. Valuation will go up from USD 14.4 billion in the year 2018 to USD 20.1 billion by the end of the forecast period. It is significant to note here that various factors such as increased healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness regarding these diseases are propelling the market on a high growth trajectory.

As per Transparency Market Research, "An increase in prevalence of autoimmune diseases is leading to growth in the diagnostics market, paving way for new opportunities to emerge in the landscape over the forecast period. This is particularly true of Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graves' Disease, and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis."

Key Findings of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Study:

North America is set to dominate global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period

is set to dominate global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period Rheumatoid arthritis under the category of disease type will emerge as a lucrative segment

The autoantibody test segment under the test type category will hold notable share of the market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

Trends and drivers helping the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market to stay afloat over the forecast period are many and varied. Some of the impactful ones, marking the landscape are provided below:

Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is driving the diagnostics market towards further growth

Increase in incidence of diabetes, Graves' disease, and rheumatoid arthritis is also a notable growth factor in the market

Technological advancement and innovation are paving way to future growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

The largest regional market was North America in 2018 as government initiatives and growing awareness created fertile ground for growth

in 2018 as government initiatives and growing awareness created fertile ground for growth Over the forecast period, the region will account for notable market revenue owing to growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases

Asia Pacific (APAC) will create novel growth opportunities for players – a result of high CAGR

(APAC) will create novel growth opportunities for players – a result of high CAGR Factors such as advancement in technology and increasing efforts from the government are helping the region stay lucrative

Competitive Landscape of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

The vendor landscape of the market is fragmented owing to a number of players marking its space. Distinguished global autoimmune disease diagnostics market players are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. , bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd., Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, SQI Diagnostics, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare, among others.

These are comprehensively profiled – financials, recent developments, and product details included – in the report prepared by Transparency Market Research. Granular information related to the competitor's landscape is provided.

It is quite pertinent to note here that a variety of measures figure in the growth strategies of different player. These include a mix of organic and inorganic ones. Commonly noted strategies and focus areas of players include research and development, key alliances, and technological advancement.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Antinuclear Antibody Test



Autoantibody Test



Complete Blood Count (CBC)



Comprehensive Metabolic Panel



C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test



Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)



Urinalysis



Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Graves' Disease



Hashimoto's Thyroiditis



Multiple Sclerosis



Rheumatoid Arthritis



SLE (Lupus)



Type 1 Diabetes



Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

