Increasing Interest Into CBD's Health Benefits Fueling a Real Green Rush in Revenue Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Florida, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

There is a growing number of satisfied customers recently who have shown satisfaction with various health and wellness benefits of Cannabidiol products. The entire Cannabis industry as whole is benefiting tremendously as per data provided by Technavio, the legal cannabis market is estimated to grow at a steady pace of about 42% CAGR by the year 2021. Additionally, according to research made by ArcView Market Research in partnership with BDS analytics, the entire legal industry for marijuana is projected to reach $57 Billion by 2027, just less than a decade from now. The growing interest and acceptance for CBD oil and its numerous health benefits will only continue to drive the market forward as active companies are leveraging and positioning to penetrate untapped markets. It is becoming apparent that cannabis consumers want a variety of products offered at reasonable prices from companies who can vouch for the safety and origin of those products. Cannabis companies as a result are securing supply chains to protect the quality and integrity of their products, and retailers are ramping up activities and operations to meet consumer expectations. Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: N) (OTC: NXTTF), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA), Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ : NEPT ) (TSX: NEPT).

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTCPK: PYTG) BREAKING NEWS: Pyramidion Technology Group today announces that Dr. David M. Feldbaum MD, Fellow, American College of Surgeons (FACS), has been appointed to the Board of Advisors for PYTG.

David M. Feldbaum MD, FACS is certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Feldbaum completed a surgical residency at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, and a vascular surgery fellowship at the Carolinas Heart Institute in North Carolina. He is affiliated with the Memorial Healthcare System, and Westside Regional Medical Center. He is also a member of the voluntary faculty clinical instructor of surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Feldbaum's presence on the Board of Advisors seeks to bolster its already credential-filled advisory capacity by offering instrumental input on the implementation of whole-care wellness plans, and specific case-relevant treatment plans, related to his area of expertise. Dr. Feldbaum has a unique interest in Medical Cannabis affairs and is a strong advocate of the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) products as part of a health and wellness program for many patients.

CBD research has provided evidentiary findings demonstrating its potentially beneficial symptomatic relief for vast range of ailments, including rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, antibiotic-resistant infections, neurological disorders, and muscular dystrophy, to name a few.

"I am pleased to take on this new position with PYTG and the CBD containing product lines of LeafyWell. I feel that we can make a difference in how these products are designed, created, and implemented in order to maximize the positive health-related benefits for many of us," states Dr. Feldbaum. Read this and more news for PYTG at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pytg.html

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: N.V) (OTCQB: NXTTF) is pleased to announce that further to its July 23rd news release, the Company intends to continue to pursue the listing of its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). Due to Company developments and a recent increase in its share price, the Company is now closer to meeting the requirements to list on NASDAQ. Based on the Company's current share price, and the anticipated increase in sales through the launch of its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") sales license, the Company currently intends on reaching the share-price target organically without any share consolidation. By up-listing to the NASDAQ, the Company believes it will gain new exposure and access to a larger base of retail and institutional investors in the US and internationally. The NASDAQ is well-known as a technology exchange and with Namaste being a leading technology company in the cannabis space, management feels strongly that the up-listing would bring significant value to the Company.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, subsidiary HempMeds® announced that it will be attending and exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland on September 12-15, 2018. According to the Nutrition Business Journal, the U.S. natural products industry made more than $200 billion in revenue in 2017. The Hemp Business Journal reported earlier this year that the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market grew 16% and made over $820 million in 2017. At the event, HempMeds® will be sponsoring a booth to exhibit the company's portfolio of trusted and reputable CBD products. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus will also be in attendance and available to connect with other industry leaders to educate them on the benefits of CBD.

Smart Cannabis Corp . (OTCPK:SCNA) announced significant development in fulfilling the contract with CompassLeaf LLC at their Yolo County, CA cannabis cultivation site. On track to be completed in September, the company reports this sale to be in excess of $600,000, a deposit has been received. Included within contract with Smart Cannabis Corp. subsidiary Next Generation Farming, which is centered on the installation and retrofitting of eight 30'x96' (23,040 sq.ft.) pre-existing greenhouse frames, involves upgrading all the skeletons with black-out lighting for optimizing cannabis growth and flowering cycles, large exhaust fans for temperature control and air circulation, wet wall for humidification and evaporative cooling, radiant flooring and heating systems, automated irrigation systems, and automated curtain systems. Additionally, Next Generation Multi Spectrum Light Fixtures, introduced to the market in May are included in this sale. Upon delivery, the client will immediately be able to begin the cannabis cultivation process.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ : NEPT ) (TSX:NEPT) has appointed Helene F. Fortin to its board of directors. "We are pleased that Ms. Fortin has accepted to join the board of Neptune," said John Moretz, chairman. "Her extensive experience on the boards of leading public and private corporations combined with her impressive financial and governance background, will be extremely beneficial for Neptune, as we seek to significantly grow our activities in the multibillion-dollar cannabis market." Helene F. Fortin, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, IAS.A, has been practising public accounting for more than 30 years. A member of CPA Quebec, she lectured in accounting and auditing during more than 20 years at many universities in both the undergraduate and graduate levels. She was actively involved from 1982 to 2015 with the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CPA Canada), on the Interprovincial Board of Evaluators, and with the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, during which time the 36 international standards of auditing were adopted in Canada from 2006 to 2009. She has been serving on boards of directors of large public and private corporations since 2003 which provides her with exposure to the best practices within a wide range of organizations, including Loto Quebec, a Crown corporation of the Province of Quebec, as chair of the board of directors, UBS Bank (Canada), Institute of Corporate Directors/Quebec, VoiceAge Corp., and the federal department audit committees of the Public Service Commission and of Agriculture/Agrifood Canada. Former positions include the following boards: CBC/Radio-Canada, Hydro-Quebec, Infrastructure Quebec, Concordia University and Bellus Health. She is also actively involved with asset management and financing strategies in her role as trustee/adviser for large pension plans, estates and foundations.





DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty-five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:



Media Contact



email: info@marketnewsupdates.com



+1(561)325-8757





SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com