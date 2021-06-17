Increasing Landscaping Activities in Residential and Commercial Projects Enabling Gardening Equipment Market Growth: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gardening equipment market will surpass US$ 97 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast year 2021-2031. The increasing demand for fuel and energy-efficient gardening equipment is boosting the market growth.

Technological advancements such as the development of hybrid lawnmowers, power tools, and lawn aerators have augmented the market growth. The increasing emphasis on do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening activities at home is generating demand for effective and accessible gardening tools in the market.

Increasing consumer preference towards organic produce, coupled with rising awareness regarding the ill-effects of pesticides, is driving the demand for sustainable farming, thereby propelling sales in the gardening equipment.

As per a study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, organic farming is practiced in more than 187 countries across the globe, with 72.3 million hectares of land being managed by approximately 3.1 million farmers. The need for advanced gardening equipment in organic farming will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has compelled people to live indoors to contain the spread of the virus. Due to prolonged lockdowns, many are considering gardening as a recreational activity.

Additionally, to ensure safety, people are avoiding hiring lawn maintenance workers and are actively participating in lawn maintenance activities. This has generated significant demand in the gardening equipment market.

According to the study by Fact.MR, North America will offer lucrative opportunities for players in the market due to the presence of key market players, and well-established consumer interest in gardening activities will surge the sales during the forecast period.

"Recent developments and technological advancements in gardening power tools such as hybrid robotic lawnmowers that effectively manage fuel efficiency, time consumption, and pollution, have increased the demand for gardening equipment across the globe," said a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Growing consumer preference towards organic farming across various regions is propelling sales in the market.

In terms of product type, lawnmowers are dominating the gardening equipment market, being the most preferred gardening tool.

The residential segment is anticipated to exhibit high demand, due to the rising urban population and per capita expenditure on gardening and landscaping globally.

North America will exhibit maximum demand in the garden equipment market, which is attributable to the growing interest for at-home gardening culture and high disposable income.

Rising interest in horticulture and landscaping activities in the UK is significantly driving the sales.

Key Drivers

Technological innovations in and advancements in the equipment that offers accessibility and fuel efficiency will drive sales in the market.

The growing popularity of the DIY gardening trend in various regions will propel market growth.

Increasing landscaping activities in residential and commercial projects will generate demand for gardening equipment, thus driving market growth.

Key Restraints

Price fluctuations, high cost of replacement of equipment parts, and maintenance costs will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR's analysis, the key players operating in the market are relying on various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some key developments include:

In September 2020 , KPS Capital Partners, LP acquired Briggs & Stratton including its assets and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The acquisition is aimed towards increasing investments in R&D, technology, and product development. KPS has also offered to provide resources for Briggs & Stratton to pursue strategic acquisitions.

, KPS Capital Partners, LP acquired Briggs & Stratton including its assets and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The acquisition is aimed towards increasing investments in R&D, technology, and product development. KPS has also offered to provide resources for Briggs & Stratton to pursue strategic acquisitions. Bosch launched a new Indego robotic lawn mower that comes with built-in technology to map and mow a lawn or garden area intelligently. The product comes with a varied product line up which is suitable for both residential and commercial purposes.

More Insights into the Gardening Equipment Market

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the gardening equipment market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (hand tools, cape cod weeders, paving weeders, fishtail weeders, shears and snips, lawnmowers and trimmers, edger), end-user (residential gardening equipment, commercial gardening equipment), distribution channel (online sales, retail sales and distributor sales), and across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Asia).

