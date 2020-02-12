Increasing Preference Towards High Protein Diet That is Ready-to-go is Fueling Growth of Global Meat Extract Market; Valuation to Reach ~US$ 2.5 Bn by 2029 - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newest research report published by Transparency Market Research projects a healthy rate of growth of the global meat extract market. The report predicts that the global market ~8% over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2029. In 2019, the revenue recorded in the global market was around US$1.2 bn. With this give rate of growth, the global market for meat extract is expected to reach a new valuation worth US$2.5 bn by the fall of 2029.

Key Learnings from the Research Report

The global meat extract market is segmented in terms of meat, end-use, form, and region. Based on end-use, the market is further classified into lab testing and food processing.

Based on meat type, the global market is further segmented into beef, chicken, lamb, and pork. The sub-segment of chicken and beef are expected to experience solid demand over the course of the given forecast period.

Based on form, the market is segmented into powder, liquid, granules, and paste. Of these different forms of meat extract, the global market is expected to be dominated by the powder form. In 2019, the sub-segment accounted for nearly 60% of the overall market share.

"Higher concentration of meat extract, ability to mix with any substance, longer shelf life are some of the factors that are driving the segment of powdered meat extracts. However, it is expected that in the near future, preference towards liquid form of meat extract will rise", observes TMR analysts.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49092

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Meat Extract Market by Meat: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb; End Use: Food Processing, Lab testing; Form: Powder, Liquid, Granules, Paste, Forecast, 2019 – 2029 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/meat-extract-market.html

Global Meat Extract Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the development of the global meat extract market is the nutrient value it offers. It has high protein content along with rich in minerals such as iron, amino acids, and several others. Such high levels of nutrient content is a big attracting factor for people who conscious about their health and also for those who are always on the run and cannot consume proper diets. Thus, the market is experiencing a solid demand from both ends of the spectrum of consumers.

Another important factor for the market development has been growing applications of the meat extracts. These meat extract are now finding applications in wide range of products in food processing industry such as in snack, nuggets, stock powder, sauces, soup powders, coatings, soups, seasoning, bouillon cubes, and ready meals among others. Such wide ranging applications are thus having a positive impact on the overall development of the global meat extract market.

Furthermore, the companies operating in the global market are heavily invested in research and development activities to develop more innovative meat extract based products that will ultimately help in the overall growth of the global market.

Global Meat Extract Market – Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is developing at a great pace, there are some factors that might impede the growth of the global market in coming years and stop it from reaching its full potential. Some of the important restraining factors for the market are given below:

One of the key restraining factor for the market has been the stringent security checks issued for the food and beverages industry due to the growing demand for kosher-certified and halal-certified products.

Another huge restraining factor concerning growth of the market, particularly the beef segment, is the religious sentiment attached to cattle in India . India is one of the leading exporters of beef across the globe. With laws upholding religious sentiments of people and banning slaughter of cows, oxen, bulls, mulches, and bullocks among others is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/49092

Global Meat Extract Market – Geographical Outlook

Conventionally, the global market for meat extracts has been dominated by the regional segment of North America . This is because of the large pool of customers and increasing preference to ready-to-go meals and diets. Moreover, a strong presence of leading market players in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the region. The current valuation of the North America market is around US$370 million .

. This is because of the large pool of customers and increasing preference to ready-to-go meals and diets. Moreover, a strong presence of leading market players in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the region. The current valuation of the market is around . However, the regional segment of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to show a high growth rate in the coming years of the forecast period. Currently the market is valued at US$160 million and is expected to grow at a 13% CAGR over the course of the given projection period between 2019 and 2029.

excluding is expected to show a high growth rate in the coming years of the forecast period. Currently the market is valued at and is expected to grow at a 13% CAGR over the course of the given projection period between 2019 and 2029. Increasing demand from countries such as India , South Korea , and China are all expected to drive the growth of the meat extract market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan segment.

Analyze meat extract market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Global Meat Extract Market – Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape of the global meat extract market is fragmented. The market players are focusing on developing innovative products that will cater to the evolving needs of the modern day consumers. Some of the key names in the meat extract market are Innova Flavors (Griffith Foods Inc.), Nikken Foods Co. Ltd., Meioh Bussan Co. Ltd., Carnad A/S, and Colin Ingredients among others.

Global Meat Extract Market: Classification

Meat Extract Market by Meat

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Lamb

Meat Extract Market by End Use

Food Processing

Lab Testing

Meat Extract Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Granules

Paste

Meat Extract Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

excluding (APEJ) Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food and Beverages Industry,

Beef Protein Powder Market - The beef protein powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6%, to reach a value of ~US$ 1.3 Bn by 2029. In the food and nutrition landscape, consumers are getting attracted to the beef protein powder market, as this powder doesn't require the tedious making of bone broth.

Meat Snacks Market - Revenue generated from the global meat snacks market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7.1 Bn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~7%, to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2029.

Egg Protein Market - In the egg protein market, the bakery and confectionary sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2018, with a value of ~US$ 203 million. This is why, manufacturers are increasing offerings with the introduction of whey-egg-milk protein pancake mixes and bakery paleo egg white protein powders.

Cornmeal Market - The growth of the cornmeal market is due to various factors such as variety of products available, cornmeal replacing white and wheat flour, nutritional benefits of cornmeal, and its increased incorporation in food products.

Medical Nutrition Market - TMR projects 6.2% CAGR for global medical nutrition market revenue over 2018-2027, geriatric population to remain key consumer demographic.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research