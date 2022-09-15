Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Expand the Onychomycosis Treatment Market at a CAGR of 8.46% by 2032; Hospital Segment to Dominate the Market - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The onychomycosis treatment market in Europe and APAC is projected to display a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. North America onychomycosis treatment market is expected to display a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide onychomycosis treatment market is supposed to show hold a worth US$ 4.44 Billion out of 2022. From 2022-2032, the onychomycosis treatment market is probably going to show a CAGR of 8.46% while gathering a worth US$ 10 Billion. The development of the market can be credited to the developing predominance of diabetes which brings about high dangers of nail organism disease.

Toenail onychomycosis are more common and requires longer duration of treatment, which can also extend to a year. Sometimes complete cure, defined as clinical cure, is unattainable, which may lead to indefinite treatment duration and consequently drive the onychomycosis treatment market. The risk of onychomycosis is 1.9 to 2.8 times higher in people with diabetes, compared with the general population. This is leading to rising revenue accumulation of drug manufacturers targeting the onychomycosis treatment market.

The increasing risk factors such as nail injury or nail surgery, diabetes, weakened immune system, blood circulation disorders, athlete's foot or ringworm, and others are driving the onychomycosis treatment market. The growing risk of occupational hazards such as agriculture, waste disposal, and others is also propelling the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market.

Diabetes and related conditions contributing to poor peripheral circulation are the major drivers of the market. Onychomycosis may represent an important forecast for the development of diabetic foot syndrome and foot ulcers. Patients who are immunosuppressed, such as those undergoing cancer therapy and those with HIV infection also are predisposed to fungal nail infection.

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the public medical care needs and spending however this is viewed as transient effect on the onychomycosis treatment market. The increasing COVID-19 patient pool attracted spotlight to the treatment of these patients on emergency basis, consequently reducing the patient visits to the medical clinics for onychomycosis treatment.

Decreasing visits demonstrate lesser treatment reception that resulted in temporary contraction of sales. Nonetheless, demand is likely to recover in the coming years with drugs emerging as more preferred type of treatment. The drugs segment is expected to account for nearly 75% of revenue generated in the market.

Key Takeaways from Onychomycosis Treatment Market Study

High spending power supports growth in the U.S., sealing its dominance in North America . The U.S. is expected to account for over 84% of sales registered in the region

. The U.S. is expected to account for over 84% of sales registered in the region The demand from the U.K. will continue rising, enabling year-on-year growth at above 7%

Germany and France too will continue exhibiting high demand

and too will continue exhibiting high demand Within East Asia , Japan holds dominance, yet demand from China is likely to rise at a higher pace

"Market players are likely to focus on merger and acquisition to expand their footprint worldwide. They are also expected to focus on capitalizing on opportunities across emerging economies to gain competitive advantage," said an FMI analyst.

Geriatric Population More Susceptible Onychomycosis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), age is the key risk factor for the development of onychomycosis and the risk for onychomycosis increases with age, particularly for persons aged >50 years. Approximately, about 80-85% of onychomycosis occurs in patients aged greater than 50 years, globally. The rise in elderly population will therefore present lucrative growth opportunities to onychomycosis treatment market.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the onychomycosis treatment market are keenly focusing on strategic activities such as acquisitions, collaborations and mergers in order to create a strong position.

For Instance, In September 2018, Almirall S.A. acquired of portfolio of five products comprising of Allergan's Medical dermatology unit in the U.S. to further enhance the company's dermatology portfolio.

In 2017, Ziarco Group ltd. was acquired by Novartis acquired. Ziarco Group ltd. a privately held company in the U.K. The company focuses on the development of novel treatments in the field of dermatology.

Key Players

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Moberg Pharma AB

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Almirall, S.A.

Bayer AG

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cipla Ltd.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market by Category

Disease Indication

Distal Subungual Onychomycosis

White Superficial Onychomycosis

Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis

Candidal Onychomycosis

Total Dystrophic Onychomycosis

Age Group

0-18 Years

18-39 Years

40-64 Years

65 Years & Above

Gender

Male

Female

Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospitals



Dermatology Clinics

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies



Drug Stores



Mail Order Pharmacies & Online Sales

