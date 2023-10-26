Increasing Prevalence of Laryngeal Cancer Fuels Growth in Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 575.25 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 5.43%.

This forecast is outlined in the comprehensive report on the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market, providing an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 prominent companies in the industry.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer, a growing number of reimbursement programs, and rising awareness and early detection of this type of cancer.

Segmentation of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market includes:

By Type

  • Biologics
  • Small Molecules

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of World (ROW)

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is the advent of novel therapies. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of precision medicine and the presence of novel therapies in the pipeline for treatment are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market encompasses the following key areas:

  1. Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Sizing
  2. Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast
  3. Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

  • Accord Healthcare Ltd.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Athenex Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
  • Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
  • Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.
  • Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Merck and Co. Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v37i82

