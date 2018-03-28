Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows

The study, "Scale My Service: OTT Video Providers Closing in on the TV Benchmark," included a survey of 350 U.S. and U.K. company managers with responsibility for the technical implementation of a video streaming service. A significant majority (63 percent) of survey respondents include live or live linear channels as a significant part of their current offerings. Nearly three quarters (71 percent) believe the quality and reliability of their online service either already meets or exceeds that of traditional television, or will within one year.

"OTT services are offering an increasingly diverse array of content and options as streaming technologies continue to evolve and help ensure high-quality viewer experiences," said Shawn Michels, director of media product management at Akamai. "Online video service providers are also thinking more strategically about their OTT services, and they are attaching key performance indicators to these services, indicating that these services are no longer a novelty. The study results lend credence to the view that we are within reach of the long-promised reality of the OTT experience being comparable to broadcast."

Sixty-five percent of U.S. respondents have set key performance indicator goals for their service, a jump of 20 points from the results of a similar survey in 2017. Goals include video resolution, video performance, service uptime and consumer experience. As an indicator that these providers are concerned about the impatient nature of the viewer, 76 percent cite startup time – or, how long it takes a video to start after selecting play – as the most important quality parameter for their service.

Akamai will host a live webinar to discuss these and other key findings, featuring report author and nScreen Media Chief Analyst and Founder Colin Dixon, Akamai Director of Media Product Management Shawn Michels, and TV Technology Editor in Chief Tom Butts as moderator, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 2:00 pm ET. To register for the webinar, please visit: http://bit.ly/2ptnlOn.

Akamai is exhibiting at the 2018 NAB Show April 9th through April 12th in Las Vegas, where it plans to demonstrate its award-winning media delivery and security solutions and services. Company experts will also deliver presentations and participate on panels covering key industry topics such as data breaches, the latest in video innovation and cross-industry efforts to achieve interoperability. To learn more about Akamai's Media and Security solutions, visit them at NAB booth SL3324 or set up meeting in advance at Akamai's NAB site.

