Increasing reports of personal information being shared on the Internet has recently lead Wiperts.com, a personal data removal company, to launch two new products to protect customer privacy.

Having your information online brings you at risk. Thousands of people are found online when their private information becomes public via social sites and other sources. We are all vulnerable to private information breaches. Wiperts services removes all mention of your personal home address, date of birth, income amount, and other sensitive data from the Internet. This is a service that's perfect for very private people and those who don't want personal information to be available on the Web. This isn't a problem one person has, this is a problem anyone who uses the Internet has. Information such as home addresses gets picked up and posted on multiple sites leaving this private information available to anyone who wants it.

Wiperts partner and co-founder Samuel Hoxa sees first hand the large amount of information posted about his customers on the web. "Phone numbers, home addresses, date of birth, names of relatives and friends, even income amounts can sometimes be found," he says. All of this information is private, and should stay private, but is out there for anyone to find and use. Imagine the damage that could be caused by someone who happens upon personal information that you don't want seen or shared with everyone.

To protect a customers' data, Wiperts conducts a complete scan of web sources and removes any personal data that can be considered sensitive. This service greatly reduces vulnerability, exposure and potential risks. But even after carefully and completely removing customers' personal, traceable data from the web, new data can quickly get reposted. By adding their new ongoing monitoring system, Wiperts are now able to better assist customers by closely scanning for new data. When new information is added, it's immediately removed. This eliminates the need to do another complete data removal. "It's a win / win situation for customers," says Samuel.

Samuel Hoxa

(808)-225-8783

Info@wiperts.com

https://www.wiperts.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-reports-of-personal-information-being-shared-on-the-internet-has-recently-lead-wipertscom-a-personal-data-removal-company-to-launch-two-new-products-to-protect-customer-privacy-300666736.html

SOURCE Wiperts

Related Links

https://www.wiperts.com/

