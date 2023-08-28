Increasing Security Breaches and Demand for Seamless Customer Interaction Propel the Global CIAM Market to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer IAM Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Solution (Identity Governance, Identity Verification and Authentication, Access Management, Behavioral Analytics), Services, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of USD 18.1 billion by 2028, up from USD 8.6 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by key factors shaping its trajectory, including the increasing demand for a frictionless customer experience and growing awareness of regulatory compliance and access management tools. However, challenges related to addressing the complexity of advanced threats may hinder market growth.

Key Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Rising security breaches and cyberattacks.
  • Growing demand for a frictionless customer experience.
  • Increasing identity theft and fraud concerns.
  • Growing emphasis on access privileges.
  • Stringent regulatory compliance focus.

Restraints:

  • Lack of identity standards and budgetary constraints.

Opportunities:

  • High volume of online transactions.
  • Cultural shift from traditional IAM to consumer IAM.
  • Proliferation of cloud-based consumer IAM solutions and services.

Challenges:

  • Scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals.
  • Difficulty in addressing complexity of advanced threats.

Case Studies:

Use Case 1: Metsa Group Enhances Workflow with Digital Identity APIs Metsa Group integrated Ubisecure's Digital Identity APIs to streamline their workflow, achieving improved efficiency and optimization.

Use Case 2: Broadcastmed Improves Registration Process with LoginRadius LoginRadius assisted Broadcastmed in enhancing their registration process, leading to enhanced data security and streamlined user experience.

Use Case 3: Jurong Port's Digital Transformation Journey with WSO2 WSO2 enabled Jurong Port to embark on their digital transformation journey by providing an API-centric microservices platform, aiding their transition into the digital landscape.

Key Companies in the CIAM Market:

  • Acuant (Rebranded as IDology)
  • Akamai Technologies
  • Auth0
  • AWS (Amazon Web Services)
  • Broadcom
  • CyberArk
  • Evident
  • ForgeRock
  • FusionAuth
  • GlobalSign
  • HID Global
  • IBM
  • IDnow
  • iWelcome
  • LoginRadius
  • ManageEngine
  • Microsoft
  • Okta
  • Omada Identity
  • OneLogin
  • Ping Identity
  • Salesforce
  • SAP
  • SecureAuth
  • Simeio Solutions
  • Strata Identity
  • Trusona
  • Ubisecure
  • WidasConcepts
  • WSO2

The CIAM market's growth is driven by the financial sector's increasing recognition of the importance of technology in enhancing customer experience and security. Cloud deployment, particularly favored by SMEs, exhibits the highest CAGR, while identity verification and authentication solutions see significant adoption due to the increasing need for secure and reliable digital transactions. North America leads in market size due to technological advancement and security concerns. As the digital revolution continues, CIAM solutions are sought after for maintaining and safeguarding identities across multiple digital channels.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caue8k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Hotbed for Global Data Center Distribution Transformers Market Amidst Smart Energy Adoption

Evoqua Water Technologies and Leading Players Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market Expansion to 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.