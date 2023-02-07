Increasing smartphone penetration as well as a high proportion of low to mid-income consumers are driving the Malaysia Used Smartphone Market and is expected to exceed USD 800 Mn by 2026F: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Used Smartphone Market is in the growing stage. It is a fragmented market which is being driven by increasing smartphone penetration, rising awareness to reduce electronic wastes, high proportion of low to mid-income consumers, increasing prices of new smartphones and adoption of 5G network.

iPhone is the most sold used smartphone in Malaysia . iOS dominates the market in Malaysia .

A government subsidy program along with relatively smoother logistics facilities drove Malaysia's market in 2021.

Majority of the people who buy used smartphones prefer to buy a second-hand phone that is only 1-year-old. Buying a smartphone at an early life enables the subsequent user to get the maximum benefits from it.

Growing Demand for Used Smartphones in Malaysia: The growing digitization, virtual classes, remote working, virtual socialization during Covid-19 pandemic led to smartphones being an indispensable part of life. Integration of technology and digital solutions required compatibility of devices with 5G technology, and it became a driving factor for the rise in sales in the smartphone market. However, as the proportion of low- to mid-income consumers is quite high, they prefer to go on online platforms offering refurbished and second-hand smartphones with discounts instead on new smartphones. This in turn has led to the increase in demand of used smartphones in Malaysia.

Rising Average Price of Used Smartphones: As the price of new smartphones have increased, people have started to buy used smartphones as they are affordable. Average price of used smartphones is expected to increase due to a robust demand in the future. Used devices continue to provide cost-effective alternatives to both consumers and businesses that are looking to save money when purchasing a smartphone. Vendors such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have implemented their own programs with aggressive trade-in offers compared with other channels.

Rising environmental awareness: People around the world have started taking steps to preserve natural resources and use recycled products. Only about 20.0% of mobile phones are recycled each year in Malaysia. Another step being taken by people in Malaysia is buying used smartphones. This will lead to the reduction in electronic wastes as well as the growth of the Used Smartphone Industry in Malaysia.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by increasing prices of new smartphones, greater environmental awareness and Government initiatives like adoption of 5g network" by Ken Research observed that Malaysia Used Smartphone Market is in the growing phase. Increasing smartphone penetration, rising awareness to reduce electronic wastes, high proportion of low to mid-income consumers, increasing prices of new smartphones and adoption of 5G network are some of the factors that will contribute to the growth of the Malaysia Used Smartphone Market over the period of 2022F-2026F. It is expected that Malaysia Used Smartphone Industry will grow at a CAGR of 14.9% for the above forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

By Distribution Channel

Unorganized

Organized

By Marketing Channel

Offline Dealers

Classified

Online Marketplace

By Source of Lead Generation

Dealership Walk-ins

Online

By Sourcing Medium

Retail Customers

Businesses

Telephone Operators

OEM's

By Type of Sales

B2C

C2C

By Brand of Smartphones

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Others

By Age of Smartphones

0-12 months

12-24 months

24-36 months

36-48 months

>48 months

By Price of Used Smartphones

Lower end phone

Mid-range phone

Upper end phone

Premium phone

By Purchase Across Major Cities

Kuala Lampur

Seberang Perai

Petaling Jaya

Others

By Type of Network

2G

3G

4G

5G

By Battery Capacity

<3000 mAh

3000-5000 mAh

>5000 mAh

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

By Screen Size

<4.5 inch

4.5-5.5 inch

>5.5 inch

Key Target Audience

Smartphones companies

Network Providers

Government Bodies and Regulatory Authority

Fintech Companies

Investors and Financiers

Smartphones Service Providers

Cell Phones Industries

Venture Capitalist

Smartphones Manufacturers

Existing Cell Phone Companies

New Market Entrants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022F– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Online Marketplaces

Lazada

Shopee

CompAsia

PG Mall

Mudah.my

Amazon.com

Facebook marketplaces

Halomobile

Takumiko

Alibaba

Harvey Norman

Allo Allo

Offline Players

Factory Mobile Dataran Austin

SG World & Finance

Mobile Wholesale City

Berry Nice Enterprise

SS Solution

Sam Digital Enterprise

Machines Suria KLCC Apple Premium Reseller Store

nextfone

APR Electronic Services Sdn. Bhd.

Classified Platforms

Kaskus

Carousell

OLX

Adpost

Adsglobe

Free Ads Time

Omnichannel Players

Apple

Xiomi

Huawei

Samsung

Oppo

Oneplus

Vivo

RealMe

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Malaysia's Smartphone User Landscape

Smartphone User Landscape Malaysia Used Smartphone Market Analysis

Ecosystem of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Malaysia Used Smartphone Industry Market Size

Malaysia Used Smartphone Industry Market Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Online Players in Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Used Smartphone Market Competition Scenario of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Malaysia Used Smartphones Market Size Future Outlook and Projections

Issues and Challenges in the Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

End User Analysis of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Industry Analysis of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Trends and Developments in Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Used Smartphone Market SWOT Analysis on Used Smartphones market in Malaysia

Growth Drivers of Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Government Rules and Regulations in Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Used Smartphone Market Impact of Covid-19 on Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

Malaysia Used Smartphone Market

