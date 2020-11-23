Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Help Global Charger Market exceed US$42.8 Bn in Valuation by 2030, Finds TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global charger market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global chargers market is projected to showcase a healthy CAGR of ~6% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. With the given rate of growth, the market is expected to reach a valuation over US$42.8 Bn by the fall of 2030.

Global Chargers Market – Overview

Based on product, the global chargers market is segmented into timer-based charger, solar charger, motion-powered charger, fast charger, and conventional charger. Of these, the traditional or conventional charger has been dominating the global market over the years.

Based on type, the market is segmented into portable and fixed. Mobile chargers are expected to see a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of connectivity, the global market is segmented into wireless and wired. The wireless charger segment is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

Based on voltage, the 24V charger has been dominating the global market and will continue to do so in coming years.

Global Chargers Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global charger market is the increasing electrification of day-to-day devices and other equipment. Particularly, the growing penetration and sales of mobile phones across the globe has had a great impact on the overall development of the global chargers market.

Another important factor for the development of the global market has been the increasing demand for improved functionalities in smartphones that needs higher battery power. Improved battery power needs improved charging capabilities, and thus pushing up the growth of the global charger market.

In recent years, several devices and gadgets and popular equipment have become a part of IoT and need regular charging. Moreover, the growing trend of wireless charging is also expected to help the overall growth of the global charger market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Chargers Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global charger market is divided into five key regions. These regions are North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , , and the and . Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific over the course of the given forecast period. A strong manufacturing capacity and major outsourcing of products from the region is the key reason for the charger market growth in Asia Pacific .

over the course of the given forecast period. A strong manufacturing capacity and major outsourcing of products from the region is the key reason for the charger market growth in . In addition to this, with increasing demand for new age smartphones, gadgets, and other devices, particularly from the emerging economies, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness promising growth avenues.

Global Chargers Market – Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global charger market is fragmented because of the presence of several notable players. Some of the key companies in the market are Accutronics Ltd., Anker Innovations, ARB Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd., Lzen Electronics, Omnicharge Inc., Platinet S A, Goal Zero LLC, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation etc.

